This great value iPad with 256GB of storage is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Now that a new generation model of the standard iPad is available, we've seen some impressive discounts on the previous version that make it a great value for money buy. That includes this Apple iPad A14 at Amazon for $349.97 (was $499).
This 30% discount for the 256GB model brings it down to its lowest-ever price. Maximum savings are available on the silver and blue colorways, although discounts are also available on the pink and yellow alternatives if you prefer a bigger splash of color.
Today's best Apple iPad deal
This previous-gen iPad is still a very capable tablet. With a beautiful 10.9-inch display and solid overall performance, you'll never be left wanting for general everyday needs such as web browsing, watching videos and light gaming. This is also the cheapest price the 256GB version has ever been, so don't expect it to be at this price again for a while.
Our iPad 10.9 review described this much-loved device as a "high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun lovers and content consumers to those looking to get some work done". With a solid score of four and a half stars out of five, there's little not to love.
Running the iPadOS 16 platform, this iPad is good for multitasking and could even negate the need for a laptop for some. Amateur artists can also take advantage of the separately sold Apple Pencil, which enables creatives to create amazing images in the most natural way possible.
As well as strong capabilities, the iPad 10.9 looks fantastic. Having matured from its Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, this is one of the best iPads on the market at the moment, thanks to its high quality and versatility.
