9 Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day: Echo, Ring and 4K TVs early deals

While the Amazon Prime Day sale officially starts tomorrow, October 13, the online retailer has jumped the gun with fantastic deals that you can shop right now.



These early Prime Day deals include record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling devices. Some of the best offers we've spotted include the Echo Dot 3rd gen marked down to an all-time low price of $18.99, the Fire HD 10 tablet nearly half-off at $79.99, and a Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $259.99 (was $379.99). You'll also find Prime Day bundle deals like the popular Ring Doorbell that includes a free Echo dot for just $69.99.



See more of the best early Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these stellar deals. You can sign up for a free trial below, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

The best Amazon Prime Day device deals:

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot: $149.98 $69.99 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with this bundle deal from Amazon. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera gets a rare $10 price cut for Prime Day. The indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for a record-low price of $44.99. The 5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members can score a $60 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

This is one of the larger discounts available, with $100 off the RRP for this 43-inch 4K TV. Also comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote.View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 $259.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Amazon has the Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV on sale for $259.99 for Prime members. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Looking for more Amazon device deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

