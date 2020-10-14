13 best Prime Day device deals from day two: Echo, Blink Mini, Ring Doorbell, and more

It's day two of Amazon's Prime Day sale, and that means it's your last day to score incredible Prime Day device deals on Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, and more. It's the perfect opportunity to snag Amazon's best-selling devices at a record-low price.



Our top Prime Day device deal picks include the Echo Dot 3rd gen marked down to an all-time low price of $18.99, the all-new Blink Mini on sale for just $24.99, and the Fire HD 10 tablet nearly half-off at $79.99.



Amazon is also giving us fantastic Prime Day bundle deals like the all-new Ring doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99 and a free Echo Show with the Ring Floodlight security camera on sale for $189.99.



See more of the best Amazon Prime Day device deals that are still available below, and keep in mind, these once-a-year offers end today. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage, and if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial below.

The best Prime Day device deals:

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $31 on last year's (still excellent) Echo Dot smart speaker - now at its cheaper price ever. This is one great way to kickstart your smart home setup for less this week, with a whole array of excellent Amazon Alexa functionality being inside these little devices.



Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Another cost-effective smart home device, the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera is getting a neat $10 discount right now for Prime Day. This great little camera will work alongside all your other Amazon Alexa devices and even your smartphone.



Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Now at its lowest price ever, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a fantastic smart home display that'll enable you to watch, stream, organize, and even video call all from one little device. With a 5-inch display and Amazon Alexa built-in, it's a great pickup for any home.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $64.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot: $149.98 $69.99 at Amazon

Want to save on a smart speaker plus doorbell combo? Right now there's a whole $30 off at Amazon on the awesome Echo Dot third generation and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle. What's more, these two will work perfectly together, with alerts from the Doorbell 2 being send to both your smartphone and speaker.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members can snag the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members can score a $60 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Blink outdoor Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink smart security two camera gets a massive $70 discount. The outdoor security camera helps monitor your home with infrared night vision and features advanced motion detection, two-way audio and works with Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

If you're a Prime member you can snag the Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $189.99 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the Ring floodlight security camera and score a free Echo Show 5 for a total savings of $149 in this Amazon Prime Day sale. The Ring security camera works with Alexa so you can get alerts and see and talk to visitors from your Echo devices.

