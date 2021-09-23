Titanfall 3 is merely dormant, not dead, insists developer

When it comes to outlandishly fun multiplayer shooters, Titanfall 2 is pretty hard to beat, and it seems like developer Respawn Entertainment knows this better than anyone else. Responding to comments that the beloved series might be gone for good, Respawn took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Respawn's tweet on the matter indicated that Titanfall is "the very core of our DNA," and essentially left the door open for a potential return of the franchise in the future. When that time will be is impossible to say at this point, but the tweet did seem to grant fans at least some peace of mind.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds...September 23, 2021 See more

The tweet was likely composed in response to comments made by Respawn Entertainment's community coordinator Jason Garza (spotted by Dexerto) when asked about a potential Titanfall 3: "There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now."

Garza probably isn't wrong, either. Respawn continues to work on popular battle royale Apex Legends, its upcoming mobile version, as well as an entirely new project the company was hiring for back in April, 2021.

Analysis: will we ever see Titanfall 3?

As its tweet makes perfectly clear, Titanfall is a series that's important to Respawn Entertainment. As such it's likely not a matter of if we'll ever get Titanfall 3, and more of a matter of when.

Currently, it simply wouldn't make much sense for Respawn to greenlight Titanfall 3. Apex Legends continues to be immensely popular, consistently pumping out new seasons and characters every few months. If Titanfall 3 released anytime soon, Respawn would essentially split its playerbase between that and Apex Legends, preventing either game from really flourishing.

As for the current state of Titanfall in the meantime, both games are playable via EA Play on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, attracting healthy numbers of players.

However, Titanfall 2 experienced some pretty nasty DDoS attacks throughout the year, preventing players from enjoying the mech-based multiplayer mayhem. However, Respawn is currently looking into the situation to (hopefully) put a stop to it for good.