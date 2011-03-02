Packard Bell shows off EasyNote NS laptop

EasyNote S - this isn't just a white laptop you know...this is moonstone white

Packard Bell has unveiled the EasyNote NS - a 14-inch laptop pitched at the social networking addict.

PB's latest addition to the S series apparently "perfectly fits the latest trends, increasingly identifying consumer electronics with fashion accessories".

To that end, the laptop comes in three 'striking' colours - Ebony black, Garnet red or Moonstone white - with a "delicate daisy-chain pattern on the cover echoing the elegant palmrest".

Hotkeys

The 14-incher weighs in at 2.3kg and also offers one-click hotkeys and allows you to link to your three favourite social networks at the same time with a one-touch button.

There is the option of a Blu-ray player, up to 250GB of storage and an optional HDMI port.

The laptop does include one USB 3.0 port along with two USB 2.0 ports, and there's a built-in webcam and microphone and a copy of Adobe Photoshop Elements thrown in.

We're currently ascertaining the UK price and release date - but in the meantime we'll be musing about what makes white into moonstone white and whether the red truly is evocative of a garnet.