How to watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Live stream F1 sprint weekend from anywhere

Singapore GP (October 9-11)

Sprint: Saturday, October 10 — 10am BST / 5am ET

Free stream: RTBF Auvio (Belgium) / ORF On (Austria)

Stream safely and securely with NordVPN (try 100% risk-free)

Watch the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix live streams to see the first-ever night Sprint race in F1 history, as well as the first Sprint weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. It’s one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar, with 19 corners winding through the streets of Singapore. It’s also one of the slowest circuits in F1, with only Monaco having a lower average speed.

Red Bull come into the weekend with a car that finally looks competitive after Max Verstappen’s first win of the season last week. Mercedes can win the Constructors’ Championship if results go their way, while Ferrari look like they could have a car that can compete if things fall their way.

Here’s how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

Practice 1: Friday, October 9 | 9am BST / 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET - Russell fastest

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, October 9 | 1:30pm BST / 8:30am ET - Verstappen pole

Sprint: Saturday, October 10 | 10am BST / 5am ET

Qualifying: Saturday, October 10 | 2pm BST / 9am ET

Singapore Grand Prix: Sunday, October 11 | 1pm BST / 8am ET

Singapore Sprint 2026 Starting Grid

1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2) George Russell - Mercedes

3) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

4) Oscar Piastri - McLaren

5) Lando Norris - McLaren

6) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

7) Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

8) Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

9) Isack Hadjar - Red Bull

10) Pierre Gasly - Alpine

11) Franco Colapinto - Alpine

12) Nico Hulkenberg - Audi

13) Oliver Bearman - Haas

14) Gabriel Bortoleto - Audi

15) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

16) Esteban Ocon - Haas

17) Arvid Lindblad - Racing Bulls

18) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

19) Alexander Albon - Williams

20) Sergio Perez - Cadillac

21) Valtteri Bottas - Cadillac

22) Carlos Sainz - Williams

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 for FREE

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations lucky F1 fans can catch the practice sessions, qualifying, and the entire race/highlights for FREE.

Traveling abroad during the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 in the US

Apple TV will show the Singapore Grand Prix in the US. F1 TV will be bundled with your Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year. Even better, new Apple TV subscribers get a handy 7-day FREE trial. If you want to catch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix but are traveling outside North America, make sure to use NordVPN to access your usual services securely.

How to watch the Singapore GP 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is carrying live coverage of the entire F1 season, including the Singapore Grand Prix. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). NOW Sports passes start at £14.99 with monthly options from £27.99.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 in Australia

Aussie F1 fans can use Fox Sports via Kayo (free trial) for full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options to stream the 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix. Kayo offers two plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan starts at AU$29.99 per month (just AU$9.99 for your first month). Australia's 10Play streaming platform will be showing the full highlights of all the weekend events completely free. Traveling outside Oz? Australian F1 fans can still watch the F1 2026 season on their usual stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian F1 fans can watch the F1 2026 season, including the Singapore Grand Prix, on TSN. If you’ve ditched the cord, you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $24.99/month for full access. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practice sessions, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device. Use NordVPN if you're outside the country for the race.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Sprint Race Preview

Last time out in 2025, George Russell converted pole position into victory to give Mercedes its second and final win of the season. This time around, however, the 28-year-old Briton will start Sunday's Grand Prix from the back after receiving a 40-place grid penalty for taking four additional power unit elements.

But that's for Sunday. In the sprint today, he'll start on the front row after finishing 0.120 seconds behind Max Verstappen in the sprint qualifying. Russell was also the fastest driver in the sole practice session on Friday. Kimi Antonelli, meanwhile, will start the sprint from seventh, though it won't be a huge setback given his commanding 84-point lead in the Drivers' Championship.

Following the chaos in Malaysia, where a software issue caused several cars to suffer sudden power losses during the formation laps behind the Safety Car, a similar problem cropped up in Singapore sprint qualifying. The FIA's Overtake Mode was unavailable after a red flag in SQ1 before being activated for 27 seconds and then switched off again, affecting some drivers' performance.

Red Bull arguably arrives with the strongest momentum of any team. Max Verstappen finally claimed his first win of 2026 at Sepang, and the team's latest upgrades appear to be working, with gains made in Madrid, Baku and Malaysia. That could make Verstappen a serious contender again in Singapore, as he demonstrated by taking sprint pole with a lap of 1:31.156.

McLaren, meanwhile, will be hoping Singapore can halt a worrying slide in form. The team has struggled to produce meaningful results since Lando Norris' podium in Madrid. The two papaya drivers, Oscar Piastri and Norris, will start the sprint fourth and fifth respectively.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari will start third, with teammate Lewis Hamilton lining up sixth. Hamilton's qualifying session was far from straightforward, with a couple of big snaps costing him time on his lap. However, he's fresh off an impressive 31-lap stint on slick tyres to finish third at Sepang and is now on a circuit he loves.

Drivers' Championship Standings (after Bahrain GP)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 320 George Russell (Mercedes) — 236 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 214 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 191 Lando Norris (McLaren) — 188 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 188 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 128 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — 96 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 65 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 41

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