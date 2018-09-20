The best iPhone XS deals to order right now

Now that you've recovered from the excitement of last week's new iPhone XS launch, the serious business begins - trying to find the best deal on one of history's most expensive smartphones. Well TechRadar has put in the hard yards to narrow down the most attractive iPhone XS deals you can preorder this week.

The name might not be the most inventive we've ever seen, but some of the iPhone XS's tech is. And if you're looking for the best iPhone XS deals to order then you've come directly to the right place. That's for a few reasons. Firstly, our price comparison will give you a great range of different data and networks options to choose from for your iPhone XS deal on contract. Secondly, you can scroll down this very page to learn more about the iPhone XS and what it offers. And last but not least, we've secured an exclusive deal with Carphone Warehouse giving you a £40 Currys/PC World voucher if you order from them.

Keep this page handy as we'll be keeping it up-to-date with all the best XS deals and promotions until the phone is available for shipping and on the shelves in store.

Plans Unlocked Showing 7 of 147 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 64GB) 1 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $41.66 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 256GB) 2 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $47.91 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 512GB) 3 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $56.24 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Lease 64GB) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to select countries 2GB data Free upfront $81.67 /mth View at Sprint No contract Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Lease 64GB) 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 23GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds / 3G-speed mobile hotspot Free upfront $91.67 /mth View at Sprint No contract DVD quality streaming 3G speeds Mobile Hotspot Global Roaming in over 185 countries Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 64GB) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world 2GB data $30 upfront $96.66 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract Data Rollover Unlimited International Messaging Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 64GB) 7 Unlimited mins Calls: to the US, Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world 5GB data $30 upfront $96.66 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract No overages with Safety Mode Carryover Data Unlimited Calling to Mexico & Canada Learn More Load more deals

Our exclusive £40 Currys voucher offer on the new iPhone XS

If you've scanned our comparison chart and still aren't sure which XS deal to plump for, our exclusive promotion from Carphone Warehouse may just help you make your mind up. Order now (or sign up anytime by October 7) from Carphone, and you'll get a £40 gift card from Currys/PC World in a few weeks. Click here to take advantage of TechRadar's exclusive iPhone XS offer

The top 5 best iPhone XS deals on contract today:

iPhone XS | Three | £99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

If you're more interested in the overall cost than you are a bulky data allowance (and don't want to pay an astronomical fee upfront), then Three is the network that's setting the standard for iPhone XS deals. You only get 1GB of data a month, but the monthly cost is just a tad over £50. This may well suit, if you're not interested in streaming videos and music to your smartphone. Total cost over 24 months is £1,323 Buy today's cheapest iPhone XS deal from Three

iPhone XS | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 26GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £66pm

As it so often does, Mobile Phones Direct is offering big cashback incentives to try and make you grab your iPhone XS deal from them. Here, the monthly tariff is £66 for 26GB of data - pretty ordinary. But then you have the opportunity to claim £228 cashback, which is absolutely extraordinary! Total cost over 24 months is £1,356 (after cashback) View this big cashback iPhone X deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone XS | O2 | £275 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This immediately jumps out at us as the very best iPhone XS deal you can order today. The two year cost is actually less than we predicted in the run up to launch, with monthly bills coming in under the £50-mark. Yes, the upfront price is high, but check out all of that beautiful data. A fair price on a phone this impressive. Total cost over 24 months is £1,379 Get our favourite early iPhone XS deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XS | EE | £79.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £63pm

Without spending astronomical sums upfront, we think this is the best value EE deal we've seen so far for the 64GB iPhone XS. It includes a mighty 50GB of data to use on the UK's fastest 4G network. The monthly bills might sting a little, but at least you'll only be burnt for £100 today. Total cost over 24 months is £1,591.99 View this EE iPhone X deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone XS | O2 | £160 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

If you really need to crank up the data, then this O2 iPhone XS deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk really has to be worth a look. The monthlies fly up, but you get a gargantuan 100GB of data for streaming, downloading and surfing every month. And the upfront cost is more affordable than a lot of other similar deals we've seen, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1,480 Get this big data iPhone XS deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Where else can I order an iPhone XS contract deal?

All the usual suspects are stocking the iPhone XS, with retailers and networks getting in on the deals action. Including:

How much is the iPhone XS SIM-free to buy?

We were actually pleasantly surprised by the outright RRP of the iPhone XS. Ok, we know, we know...it costs a mind-boggling £999 for the 64GB model (and £1,149 or £1,349 if you want more storage). But that's exactly what the iPhone X cost when it was released last year, and we felt certain sure that the XS would be priced higher.

So if you've put away a grand to spend on your new iPhone XS, check out the retailers below that are stocking it early doors. Alternatively, head over to our best iPhone XS SIM-free price page to keep tabs on the best offers out there for this unlocked handset.

And once you've done that, be sure to also take a look at our guide to the best SIM only deals. If 4GB, for example, is plenty enough data per month for your needs, then you can grab a great value SIM plan from Three at £11 per month and save some money over the two year term.

Showing 1 of 1 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone XS 1 No price information Check Amazon

Hands-on iPhone XS review and specs in brief

Like the iPhone X, but better

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 177g | OS: iOS 12 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2716mAh

That rapid A12 Bionic chip

Speaker improvement

Display remains staggering

Didn't you see the price!?

If the iPhone X was the massive innovative leap that we'd been hoping Apple would make for years, then the XS feels a lot more like the iterative update that we'd been getting used to over the last few Septembers.

But don't imagine for one moment that means Apple has totally rested on its laurels. There's a brand new so-called Bionic chipset in the iPhone XS - the computing lengths the company wants you to achieve with the XS are extraordinary. We've also been told about enhancements to the main camera, an extra 1GB of RAM and an incredible 512GB of storage on the costliest model.

Only you know whether you need a smartphone as advanced as the iPhone XS. But if you do, you won't find any better deals around than on this very page.

Read TechRadar's full hands on iPhone XS review