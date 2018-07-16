The 15 best unlocked SIM-free phones and deals in July 2018

Amazon Prime Day hasn't necessarily been a happy hunting ground in the past for unlocked SIM-free phone deals - but 2018 is looking like a whole new ballgame. And you’ve come to the right place to see what's available in a flash. Stick with us and you can order your brand new smartphone by the time you finish your tea break!

We'll move on to our list of favorite SIM-free mobile phones in a moment, but before that let's just stick to the pure deals that are available this Prime Day. Prices have dropped nicely...

Amazon Prime Day deals on SIM-free mobiles: UK deals

Motorola Moto G6 | was £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | was £522.32 now £399 at Amazon

A phone with flagship power that fits in your palm and is easily used one-handed? There ain't too many of these around, but the XZ2 Compact is one of the best, and you can now save over £120 on it!View Deal

Huawei P20 Lite | was £299.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

The Huawei P20 Lite takes cues from the flagship P20 and offers it up at a more affordable price point, which has just got even more affordable thanks to this top Amazon Prime Day deal saving you almost £90.View Deal

Wileyfox Swift 2 X | was £219.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a budget smartphone this is a stonking offer, saving you a tidy £70 as you grab this stylish handset which boasts a 5.2-inch full HD display, fingerprint scanner and 16MP rear camera.View Deal

Huawei P Smart | was £199 now £143.99 at Amazon

The P Smart is a smart choice if you're after an affordable handset with a big 18:9 display, and with a saving of 28% to be had it's a great cheap phone offering.View Deal

Honor View 10 | was £419.33 now £339.99 at Amazon

Save yourself a whopping £80 on the excellent Honor View 10 - a flagship smartphone without a flagship price tag. There's a 5.99-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras and a whole lot of power under the hood.View Deal

Honor 7C | was £169.99 now £124.99 at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget this is a cracking deal, getting you a brand new Honor 7C, which packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with a tidy £45 off the asking price.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 Play | was £159.99 now £135.99 at Amazon

A budget smartphone with good looks and the popular 18:9 screen aspect ratio for better gaming and video experiences, the G6 Play is a great entry-level handset for those looking for a bargain.View Deal

Sony Xperia XA2 | was £299 now £199 at Amazon

A mid-range handset for a budget smartphone price tag? Amazon Prime Day is spoiling us with £100 off the XA2, which packs in a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 23MP rear camera.View Deal

Those are the best mobile phone deals, but now let's move on to the best handsets. As well as telling you the most affordable way to get the likes of the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8, we’ve also got the best prices for some of the budget favorites like the cheap Moto G6 and nostalgic Nokia 3310.

SIM-free phones have become increasingly popular in the last few years. When flagship phones go on sale, it's usually very expensive to get them on contract. Take the iPhone X as a case in point - it cost a cool $999/£999 when it was released! It can be cheaper to buy the phones SIM-free and unlocked and pair them with a bargain SIM only deal.

But the RRPs of phones direct from the manufacturer are very rarely the cheapest way to get hold of your shiny new smartphone. And that's where TechRadar comes in...

So take a look through our top 15 SIM-free handsets, with an excerpt from our full reviews in case you're still umm-ing and ah-ing. If the phone you were hoping for doesn't feature, you can scroll to the bottom of this page and use our bespoke price comparison chart - the tool checks the prices for pretty much every single phone on the market and lists them all cheapest-first so you can be sure we’re always linking you to the best prices!

1. iPhone X

An iPhone for the ages

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 174g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2716mAh

Simply stunning screen

iOS 11 is looking good

Wireless charging

To state the obvious - the price!

We're kicking off with the big kahuna! We think that the iPhone X is the most important iPhone ever launched. After years of incremental upgrades, Apple has pulled out all the stops for its 10th anniversary smartphone. Face ID lets you unlock your phone just by looking at it, the stunning 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display does away with the bezel almost entirely, there's wireless charging, and that's before we even get to Animojis!

2. Samsung Galaxy S9

Among the finest Androids on the market

Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8 Oreo | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 9810 Octa | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Excellent biometrics

All-round brilliant cameras

Very powerful

Not a huge improvement on S8

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a superb phone and it's currently available to pre-order from various places. If you want it SIM-free you're going to have to pay around £689 which is a lot of money. Don't worry though, if that's way too much there are some great cheaper options further down the page - and the Galaxy S8 is still brilliant if you want to save some money.

3. iPhone SE

The 'cheap iPhone' option is a good bet if you want Apple on a budget

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 640 x 1136 | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/64GB | Battery: 1624mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Cheap for an iPhone

Simple to use

Just like the iPhone 5S but better

Lacks top features

If you want a cheap iPhone then the iPhone SE is the best SIM-free phone to go for at the moment. It is not as powerful compared to the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 but it is a step up from the iPhone 5S and crucially retains the 5S' size and shape which is ideal for anyone who wants an iPhone but doesn't want a phone with a massive screen.

4. Moto G6

Brand new for 2018, this is the best cheap Android phone

Weight: 167g | Dimensions: 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm | OS: Android 8 Oreo | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Splendidly designed

Beutiful vivid display

The price!

Camera is slow

Motorola has been making our very cheap smartphones for a few years now, and the 2018 Moto G6 doesn't disappoint. It improves on the G5 in droves, including a new full HD+ 5.7-inch LCD display. And it's not just the size of the screen that we like (the Moto G6 Plus is even bigger), it's also the colours and clarity. With its 12MP main camera, 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor and up to 4GB RAM, the Moto G6 is almost as good as phones that cost more than twice the price. If you're after a really good phone but don't want to spend too much money it's always a great option.

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Massive in dimensions and quality

Screen size: 6.3-inches | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 Quad HD+ | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 195g | OS: Android 7.1.1 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Incredible Infinity display

Best Samsung camera on a phone

So powerful

Battery life could be better

The Galaxy Note 8 has garnered a lot of hype for good reason. The huge 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display,’ is gorgeous to look at, the 6GB RAM innards go like a train and there are two best-in-class rear cameras. It's expensive, but we think the Note 8 is worth it.

6. OnePlus 6

A mighty fine mobile - a genuine alternative to Samsung's smartphones

Weight: 177g | Dimensions: 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo | Screen size: 6.28-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 20MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Premium design and feel

Camera is a cracker

Impressive performance

Only Full HD display

There's no doubt about it, the OnePlus 6 is one of the very best Android phones on the market. If you choose your mobiles based on the quality of the camera, then the incredible dual-lens snapper will float your boat. The design and performance is in the same echelons as iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9, and yet the price is far lower.

7. iPhone 8

The iPhone to go for if the X is out of your price range

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

New gold colour is handsome

It's expensive

Familiar design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason we wouldn't particularly recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7 - but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade if the price of the iPhone X makes you want to weep.

8. Nokia 3310

A throwback to phones of yore...when batteries lasted more than a day

Weight: 79.6g | Dimensions: 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm **Screen size:** 2.4-inch | Resolution: 320 x 240 **RAM:** 16MB | Storage: 16MB | Battery: 1200mAh | Rear camera: 2MP

Low price

Incredible battery

Poor camera

Only 2.5G coverage

Welcome back, old friend! Pure nostalgia may be the primary jet-fuel that makes this revamped classic fly off the shelves, but for such a low price the Nokia 3310 may genuinely suit you as a second device to take to festivals or keep in your bag for emergencies. It's some way off the capabilities of actual smartphones, but...well, did we mention Snake?

9. LG V30

Best. LG. Ever.

Screen size: 6-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 158g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128GB | External storage: microSD up to 512GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Sleek design

Feature heavy

Awesome screen

Cameras have their weaknesses

Usually we herald LG's flagship G series as the go to smartphone from the brand, but the LG V30 that it brought out in 2017 is so damn good that we have to point you in its direction instead. The dazzling 1440 x 2880 screen is a particular strength and you immediately feel on first use that your handling an Android device no less premium than something of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's ilk. It's on the pricey side, but we're confident you'll love it.

10. Honor 10

A great buy for buyers on a budget

Weight: 153g | Dimensions: 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo | Screen size: 5.84-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 970 | RAM: 4-8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,400mAh | Rear camera: 24MP + 16MP dual lens | Front camera: 24MP

Good value price point

Delightful design

Great performance and camera

Battery life could be better

It didn't take us long playing with the Honor 10 to come to the conclusion that this is a well-built Android smartphone - and its stock is growing. The Honor 10 improves once again on what's gone before, with a great design and lots of nice touches to make it an impressive all-rounder. Ok, so it's never going to outperform the Samsung Galaxy S9 or LG G7 ThinQ, but the 24MP main camera and splendid design mean that it isn't far off and for a much lower price.

11. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

A five-star phone from 2016 - we still love the Edge

Weight: 157g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 7 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 resolution | CPU: Snapdragon 820 / Exynos 8890 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB (64GB with micro SD) | Battery: 3600mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Beautiful screen

Great feel

Super camera

Battery could be better

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge went straight to the top of the class when it was released in 2016 - we gave it 5 stars out of 5! It somehow managed to better the accomplished Galaxy S6 Edge, by adding a brilliant camera and gorgeous design tweaks. And the price just keeps falling, making it a genuine bargain these days.

12. Apple iPhone 7

One generation older, one generation cheaper

Weight: 138g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Apple A10 Fusion | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 1960mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Good low light camera

Water resistant

Battery life better but unimpressive

Lacks clear upgrades

The iPhone 7 is still one of the most popular SIM-free phones out there, so it was always going to make our list of the best SIM-free phone deals. Is it the best SIM-free iPhone to buy though? Only you can decide that - there are better and worse iPhones on the market. But we like the balance here between quality and affordability

13. Google Pixel 2

Amazing Android, especially for photo lovers

Screen size: 5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 143g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2700mAh

Market leasing cameras

Clean Android interface

Water resistant

Lots of bezel

There's no doubt that the Pixel 2 is one of the very finest Android phones out there, but the Pixel's successor is a familiar story of incremental improvements rather than whole-scale change. The feature that might just get you buying are the top-of the-line cameras for photos and video. While the delightful screen, great-sounding speakers and slick Android operating system will all appeal to a range of smartphone users.

14. Nokia 6

Premium - yet affordable - Android phone from Nokia

Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 169g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Beautiful metallic build

Full HD display

Attractive price point

Performance doesn't impress

Solid specs. Full HD display. Premium metal casing. And all for a very affordable price. There isn't much not to like about the Nokia 6. And possibly its best feature is the way it runs from the stock Android 7 interface, making it an absolute doddle to use. It's never going to match the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 for pure processing power, but you can always pay a little more for the Arte version if you think you'll need more RAM.

15. BlackBerry KEYone

The return of the physical keyboard

Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 149.1 x 72.4 x 9.4mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 4.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1620 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3505mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Physical keyboard

Secure software

Not ideal for entertainment

Mediocre chipset

The KEYone is a sophisticated smartphone made for business - sound familiar?

Yep, this is classic BlackBerry territory and it resurrects a physical keyboard for a modern Android audience. The QWERTY keyboard offers more than just nostalgia, while the smart and secure software will give businesses some peace of mind. Just know that the mid-range specs will only get you so far, as will the so-so entertainment capabilities