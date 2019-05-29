The best Huawei P30 deals in May 2019

When it comes to Huawei P30 deals, we see this as an exciting opportunity to get a flagship device without a high price. Expect monthly bills well under £30 while still holding on to all of the features that makes this a flagship device (triple camera set-up anyone?).
In many ways, Huawei P30 deals are the perfect rival to the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 deals launched in February, the Huawei P30 is feature packed. In fact, in many ways it is incredibly similar to the S10.
They both have powerful triple lenses on the back, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, practically infinite screens (that front camera has got to go somewhere) and the big news for audio fans - the 3.55mm headphone jack remains. It even followed in the footsteps of the iPhone XR and S10 in its huge array of colours but stopped one step short by cutting away the wireless charging and bulking on the weight.
But here's the kicker, Huawei P30 deals are in a slight state of limbo until we get an exact result on this Google/Android drama surrounding the Huawei devices. This could mean a big gamble, with Huawei devices likely to crash in price.
So if you're ready to get this brand new, affordable handset this is the place to be. We've tracked down all of the best Huawei P30 deals and combined them in the price-comparison chart below, so you can be sure you're paying the best price.
Compare Huawei P30 deals
The top five Huawei P30 deals
Huawei P30 | Vodafone | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
If you're looking for the absolute best value on a Huawei P30 deal then look no further. This deal is astonishingly good, especially for a phone this new. Monthly bills of just £26 and an upfront of £15 (with code 10OFF) puts in the same price brackets as phones from last year and it doesn't even hold back on data - this is the P30 deal to go for. Total cost over 24 months is £639
Huawei P30 | O2 | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code)| 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm
This Huawei P30 deal is going to be hard to say no to for those fans of low monthly costs. Coming in at £24 a month, this is a deal cheap enough to blend in with older android devices. The one downside is the £89 upfront. Even with that upfront cost this is still easily one of our favourite P30 deals right now. Total cost over 24 months is £665
Huawei P30 | EE | £89 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
£28 a month is a great price to pay for any flagship, but to pay it for the newest one to be released - well that's exciting. The one catch is the £125 upfront fee but that feels more than worthwhile to us to secure 9GB on this impressive device. This is undoubtedly one of the best value tariffs available early on. Total cost over 24 months is £789
Huawei P30 | EE | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm
Big data, EE's superfast 4G speeds, no upfront costs - there is a lot to love with this contract. Just pay £33 a month and you could get 20GB of data on this brilliant device, this is one of our favourite contracts currently available for the P30. Total cost over 24 months is £792
Huawei P30 | Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
Do you need a lot of data? we mean a lot of internet streaming and social media? Well then maybe an unlimited data contract is for you. Costing just £41 a month and £49 upfront, this contract doesn't cost the world but it does give you complete freedom to do whatever you want on your phone without being capped on data. Total cost over 24 months is £1033
Huawei P30 Review
Putting the 'P' in Photography, the P30 excels at taking excellent snaps. But that shouldn't be a surprise with its triple lens set up and ridiculous 40MP camera. Huawei has focused on both the cameras and the phones camera software, meaning brighter, crisper photos and a pretty impressive optical zoom.
Whether it's the powerful 3650mAh battery, cutting-edge chipset or infinite-display 6.1-inch screen, Huawei has put effort into all areas of this phone. But of course, sacrifices have to be made somewhere, with all this excellence comes a lack of wireless charging, an added weight and a price-tag on the pricier end of the mobile phone deals scale.
Read our Huawei P30 review here
Huawei P30 deals by network
EE, O2, Vodafone or Three? Whether you have a preference or not, below you'll find our top picks for Huawei P30 deals available from each major network.
