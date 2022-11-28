Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022: offers ending today on HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Hulu

Cyber Monday has arrived and with it it brings a last possible chance to sign up to this year's incredible selection of discounts and freebies on some of the biggest platforms out there. After one of those big discounts on services like HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus? Here are all the Cyber Monday streaming deals, many of which expire today!

You will need to act fast, though. For those wanting Max entertainment, cast your Hulu hoop over some huge price cuts before they disappear with HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock TV, Sling, and many others coming to an end before the end of November 28.

While Showtime is offering its excellent selection of titles in a fantastic value $3.99 a month deal for your first six months until January 2023, the likes of HBO Max and Hulu's respective $1.99 deals end as we see the back of Cyber Monday.

You can also save on Peacock TV and Paramount Plus currently, as well as a tempting Sling TV offer for those who've cut the cord but still want live TV as a part of their streaming package.

Scroll down for all the best Cyber Monday streaming deals and make sure you subscribe ASAP before these prices disappear.

Today's best Cyber Monday streaming deals

The Cyber Monday streaming deals are here - but most will be gone when CM ends. Find all the best promotions below available across a number of streaming services whether you're based in the US or the UK.

US Cyber Monday streaming deals:

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: $1.99 a month for 3 months & save 80% (opens in new tab)

The HBO Max Cyber Monday promotion is here. Sign up to its With-Ads plan and the HBO Max price (opens in new tab) drops down to just $1.99 a month for your first three months, down from $9.99 a month. That's a huge 80% saving, giving you access to hit series like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and more. Expires November 28

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV: Pay $0.99 a month for 12 with SAVEBIG code (opens in new tab)

Get on-demand access to some of NBC's greatest titles and save $48 on your first year of Peacock TV. Usually costing $4.99 a month, make the most of this Cyber Monday streaming deal and use the code SAVEBIG to pay just 99cents for your first 12 months. Expires November 28

(opens in new tab) Hulu: Pay $1.99 a month for a whole year (opens in new tab)

Hulu never disappoints when it comes to its Black Friday Hulu deals (opens in new tab) offering. Sign up to its With-Ads plan (usually costing $7.99 a month) and pay just $1.99 a month for their first year. With a whole host of critically acclaimed TV shows and movies, this is entertainment not to be missed. Even better, once subscribed, add Disney Plus for only $2.99 extra a month and enjoy both for under $5. Expires November 28

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: 50% off your first year (opens in new tab)

Prepay for Paramount Plus for a whole year in this Cyber Monday streaming deal and pay just half in your first year. Available on both its Essential and Premium plan, pay $24.99 (down from $49.99) for its Essential plan with limited ads, or $49.99 (down from $99.99) for Premium, where you can enjoy an ad-free experience and download shows to watch offline. Expires November 28

(opens in new tab) Showtime: Pay $3.99 a month for your first 6 months (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on your Showtime subscription for the first six months in this Cyber Monday streaming deal. After your 30-day free trial, pay just $3.99 a month and stream hit shows like Billions, Dexter: New Blood, and The First Lady. Thereafter, the monthly rate will return to $6.99 a month. Expires January 3

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: $10 off first month and FREE Amazon Fire Stick Lite (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or both plans and save $10 on your first month of streaming with this Cyber Monday saving. Even better, this year new subscribers can also claim an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for free when they sign up. Expires November 28

(opens in new tab) Discovery Plus: $0.99 a month for 3 & save 80% (opens in new tab)

Now is the time to sign up to Discovery Plus and get a taster for whether this is the platform for you, hosting popular channels like HGTV, Food Network, and TLC. Usually $4.99 a month, pay just 99cents for your first three months in this Cyber Monday streaming deal.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video Channels: $1.99 a month for 2 months (opens in new tab)

Subscribe to the likes of Starz, Showtime, or Paramount Plus through your Amazon Prime Video subscription, and pay just $1.99 a month for the first 2 months. Expires November 28

UK Cyber Monday streaming deals:

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: 50% off your first year (opens in new tab)

Paramount Plus' Cyber Monday streaming deal is available around the world. That means Brits can save 50% when they prepay on their first year. That means it'll cost £34.95, down from its usual rate of £69.90 and allow you to stream hits like Yellowstone and new release, The Flatshare. Expires November 28

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video Channels: 99p a month for 3 months (opens in new tab)

In the UK, Prime Video susbcribers can add-on a number of channels, including Lionsgate+, MGM, Shudder, AcornTV, and more and pay just 99p a month for their first 3 months. Expires November 28

More streaming deals currently available

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for only $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The Disney Bundle gives you three streaming services at a discounted rate. It's Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu all for $13.99 per month, saving a total of $12 on subscribing separately. A subscription to Disney Plus on its own is $7.99 per month. Try adding all the movies, TV shows, live sports and Hulu Originals for a few dollars more. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Secure a year subscription for $79.99! (opens in new tab)

Listen up, US customers! The Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) is set to increase on December 8 as it introduces an ad-supported plan. For those who want to avoid commercials, then, you'll be looking at a monthly rate of $10.99, or annually at $109.99. Subscribe now before it's too late and get Disney Plus at its current rate for the next year.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: Get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Opt for either its Orange or Blue plan (or both) and new and returning customers can currently save 50% off their first month of Sling TV. That brings the price down from $35 to $17.50. Or, if you opt for both, it'll cost $25 for your first month of both the Blue and Orange packages.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: Get FREE with Walmart Plus sign ups (opens in new tab)

For existing and new customers to Walmart Plus, you can now stream Paramount Plus for free as a part of your membership on top of discounts on fuel, free delivery on groceries, as well as free shipping on other items. Subscribers will get the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is valued at $49.99 a year.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: get a 7-day free trial as a Hulu Add-On (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately there hasn't been a HBO Max free trial (opens in new tab) since December 2020. However, there is one way you can still get week-long trial period. And that's by selecting it as an Add-On to your Hulu subscription. Sign up to Hulu, head to Account and Manage Add-Ons to get it.

Cyber Monday streaming FAQ

When is Cyber Monday? Falling on the Friday after US Thanksgiving, Black Friday - as ever - proceeds Cyber Monday on November 25. That means Cyber Monday takes place on November 28, though you can expect the Black Friday deals to carry on into the weekend and Cyber Monday, with special Cyber promotions sure to be announced on the day across products.

What Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming deals happened last year? Last year saw a whole host of great streaming deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the likes of Hulu, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. From Hulu's $0.99 a month deal for a whole 12 months of its ad-supported plan, to Peacock TV saving new sign-ups 50% for its Premium tier. The Paramount Plus free trial also saw a generous extension, allowing new subscribers to try it out for a whole 30 days rather than its usual 7, while Amazon Prime Video often changes it up each year. In 2021, customers could get a discount across many of its add-on channels.