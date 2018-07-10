Sign up for Sky broadband deals now and get a free return flight to Europe

Sky Broadband has reached for the clouds with its latest internet deal that gets you a free return flight when you sign-up to its service.

Following a team-up with lastminute.com, Sky is dishing out a voucher with new purchases that lets you claim the flights. Dish is the operative word, in fact, as this is only available when you sign up for Sky Broadband separately to the Sky TV dish-delivered service.

The freebie is available on the following Sky broadband deals:

- Sky Broadband Unlimited | 11Mb ave. speed | £9.95 upfront | £22 per month

- Sky Fibre Unlimited | 36Mb ave. speed | £59.95 upfront | £25 per month

- Sky Fibre Max | 63Mb ave. speed | £50.95 upfront | £30 per month

Fly with Sky...

While this return flight is just for you, it's possible to add another person for an extra £89. This applies to flying out of UK airports to 30 European destinations . You need to buy Sky Broadband without Sky TV between July 6 and 19. You then need to input your unique registration code before August 31. Then you can book you flight by December 31, here . Any baggage fees are going to be on top of that, of course. So if this is sounding good, we'd recommend checking out the full T&Cs on the Sky website.

It's also worth noting that although this deal makes Sky Broadband a fantastic option right now, it's still pipped for price by the likes of TalkTalk, the Post Office and our exclusive POP Telecom tariff. Head to our roundup of the best cheap broadband only deals to discover more.