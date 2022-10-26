Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
With the weather getting cooler, the evenings longer, you'll want to ensure you're set up with cosy entertainment to see you through the wintry months. While Black Friday itself doesn't fall until November 25, there's certainly an argument for getting prepared. Better yet, get your streaming set-up sorted now with plenty of offers already available from some of the best streaming services around.
Offering discounts on plans, extended free trial periods, and free gifts, there are a number of deals we'd recommend from the likes of Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and more. Whether you're the kind of person to subscribe to one service at a time or build your perfect on-demand library, there's something for sports fans, cord-cutters, and the younger members of the family, too.
Black Friday streaming deals: Quick links
- HBO Max: 40% off annual plans (opens in new tab)
- Disney+ bundle: $12 off Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in bundle (opens in new tab)
- Paramount+: 50% off annual plans + FREE Fire Stick Lite (opens in new tab)
- Sling TV: save 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)
- FuboTV: 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)
- Hulu: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)
- Apple TV+: try free for 7-days (opens in new tab)
Today's best streaming deals
Can't wait until Black Friday? Here are all the current streaming deals available on some of the top streaming services, including extended free trials, free gifts, and hefty discounts.
HBO Max: save 40% on your first year (opens in new tab)
For a limited time, new and returning HBO Max subscribers can get 40% off on both its Ad-Supported and Ad-Free plans when choosing to prepay for a year. That brings its Ad-Supported package from $99.99 a year to just $69.99 for the first year. For those opting for 4K streams and no commercials, pay $104.99 a year (down from $149.99). Thereafter you'll go back to the full price rate.
Expires October 30 at predicted time of 11.59pm PT.
Paramount Plus: 50% off annual plans | FREE Fire TV Stick Lite | use code UEFA50 (opens in new tab)
Tune into every UEFA Champions League match with Paramount Plus and pay half the price for both ad-supported and ad-free plans when signing up for its annual rate. That's $24.99 with ads (down from $49.99), or $49.99 (down from $99.99) to go ad-free.
On top of that, you'll also get a free Fire TV Stick Lite, allowing you to smart-ify any TV and take your streaming with you wherever you go. Just use the code UEFA50 to claim.
Deal expires November 2.
Disney Plus: Get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for only $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)
The Disney Bundle gives you three streaming services at a discounted rate. It's Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu all for $13.99 per month, saving a total of $12 on subscribing separately.
A subscription to Disney Plus on its own is $7.99 per month. Try adding all the movies, TV shows, live sports and Hulu Originals for a few dollars more. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.
Sling TV: Get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)
Opt for either its Orange or Blue plan (or both) and new and returning customers can currently save 50% off their first month of Sling TV. That brings the price down from $35 to $17.50. Or, if you opt for both, it'll cost $25 for your first month of both the Blue and Orange packages.
Paramount Plus: Get FREE with Walmart Plus sign ups (opens in new tab)
For existing and new customers to Walmart Plus, you can now stream Paramount Plus for free as a part of your membership on top of discounts on fuel, free delivery on groceries, as well as free shipping on other items. Subscribers will get the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is valued at $49.99 a year.
Last year's Black Friday streaming deals
The best way to get an indication of what to expect from this year's Black Friday streaming deals is seeing what was available last year. In fact, frequently some providers reintroduce the same deal each year, including Hulu's 99cents offer.
Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month
Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime.
Disney Plus: 6 months free with Amazon Music Unlimited
Not signed up to Disney Plus? Try it for a full six months free after subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited. Watch Loki and Moana and then quit, or stick with it for the Disney and Marvel content set to land on the platform in the coming years.
Black Friday streaming FAQ
When is Black Friday?
Falling on the Friday after US Thanksgiving, Black Friday in 2022 arrives on Friday, November 25, with deals no doubt continuing throughout the weekend and into the following week. Cyber Monday will take place on November 28.
What Black Friday streaming deals happened last year?
Last year saw a whole host of great streaming deals on Black Friday from the likes of Hulu, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. From Hulu's $0.99 a month deal for a whole 12 months of its ad-supported plan, to Peacock TV saving new sign-ups 50% for its Premium tier.
The Paramount Plus free trial also saw a generous extension, allowing new subscribers to try it out for a whole 30 days rather than its usual 7, while Amazon Prime Video often changes it up each year. In 2021, customers could get a discount across many of its add-on channels.
What Black Friday streaming deals do we expect in 2022?
It's fair to say streaming services can be notoriously stingy when it comes to deals - especially when you consider the aforementioned removal of free trials... However, with Christmas just around the corner, some of our favorite platforms do decide to feel charitable to our wallets - and Black Friday is usually the time for it.
We're unsure what we'll see from Disney Plus this year. In November 2021, Disney celebrated Disney Plus Day in which new and eligible returning customers could sign up and pay just $1.99 for their first month. We saw this incredible deal again this year, albeit two months earlier than previous anniversaries of the House of Mouse service. Whether there's been enough time between the two for Disney to offer another tempting saving in time for Christmas viewing remains to be seen.
Owned by Disney, we are sure to see Hulu's excellent 99cent deal once again, having landed two years on the trot now. If in doubt, the Disney Plus bundle deal is always kicking around, and will be available at its original price point of just $13.99 a month before the price hike come December 8.