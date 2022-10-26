Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.

With the weather getting cooler, the evenings longer, you'll want to ensure you're set up with cosy entertainment to see you through the wintry months. While Black Friday itself doesn't fall until November 25, there's certainly an argument for getting prepared. Better yet, get your streaming set-up sorted now with plenty of offers already available from some of the best streaming services around.

Offering discounts on plans, extended free trial periods, and free gifts, there are a number of deals we'd recommend from the likes of Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and more. Whether you're the kind of person to subscribe to one service at a time or build your perfect on-demand library, there's something for sports fans, cord-cutters, and the younger members of the family, too.

Today's best streaming deals

Can't wait until Black Friday? Here are all the current streaming deals available on some of the top streaming services, including extended free trials, free gifts, and hefty discounts.

HBO Max: save 40% on your first year

For a limited time, new and returning HBO Max subscribers can get 40% off on both its Ad-Supported and Ad-Free plans when choosing to prepay for a year. That brings its Ad-Supported package from $99.99 a year to just $69.99 for the first year. For those opting for 4K streams and no commercials, pay $104.99 a year (down from $149.99). Thereafter you'll go back to the full price rate. Expires October 30 at predicted time of 11.59pm PT.

Paramount Plus: 50% off annual plans | FREE Fire TV Stick Lite | use code UEFA50

Tune into every UEFA Champions League match with Paramount Plus and pay half the price for both ad-supported and ad-free plans when signing up for its annual rate. That's $24.99 with ads (down from $49.99), or $49.99 (down from $99.99) to go ad-free. On top of that, you'll also get a free Fire TV Stick Lite, allowing you to smart-ify any TV and take your streaming with you wherever you go. Just use the code UEFA50 to claim. Deal expires November 2.

Disney Plus: Get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for only $13.99 a month

The Disney Bundle gives you three streaming services at a discounted rate. It's Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu all for $13.99 per month, saving a total of $12 on subscribing separately. A subscription to Disney Plus on its own is $7.99 per month. Try adding all the movies, TV shows, live sports and Hulu Originals for a few dollars more. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Sling TV: Get 50% off your first month

Opt for either its Orange or Blue plan (or both) and new and returning customers can currently save 50% off their first month of Sling TV. That brings the price down from $35 to $17.50. Or, if you opt for both, it'll cost $25 for your first month of both the Blue and Orange packages.

Paramount Plus: Get FREE with Walmart Plus sign ups

For existing and new customers to Walmart Plus, you can now stream Paramount Plus for free as a part of your membership on top of discounts on fuel, free delivery on groceries, as well as free shipping on other items. Subscribers will get the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is valued at $49.99 a year.

Last year's Black Friday streaming deals

The best way to get an indication of what to expect from this year's Black Friday streaming deals is seeing what was available last year. In fact, frequently some providers reintroduce the same deal each year, including Hulu's 99cents offer.

Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month

Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime.

Disney Plus: 6 months free with Amazon Music Unlimited

Not signed up to Disney Plus? Try it for a full six months free after subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited. Watch Loki and Moana and then quit, or stick with it for the Disney and Marvel content set to land on the platform in the coming years.

HBO Max: one month free with Roku

Enjoy a full 30 days of HBO Max when you buy and activate a new Roku streaming device. You will have to be a new HBO Max customer, mind – but given how good and cheap Roku sticks are, it's something to keep in mind through the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday streaming FAQ

When is Black Friday? Falling on the Friday after US Thanksgiving, Black Friday in 2022 arrives on Friday, November 25, with deals no doubt continuing throughout the weekend and into the following week. Cyber Monday will take place on November 28.

What Black Friday streaming deals happened last year? Last year saw a whole host of great streaming deals on Black Friday from the likes of Hulu, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. From Hulu's $0.99 a month deal for a whole 12 months of its ad-supported plan, to Peacock TV saving new sign-ups 50% for its Premium tier. The Paramount Plus free trial also saw a generous extension, allowing new subscribers to try it out for a whole 30 days rather than its usual 7, while Amazon Prime Video often changes it up each year. In 2021, customers could get a discount across many of its add-on channels.