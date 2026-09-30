Don't pay AU$699 for premium headphones — these 8 discounted sets are my favourites, with up to 61% off
Don’t overspend on a new set of headphones
As an audio reviewer, I am of course always excited when a new pair of headphones is announced. However, I’ve noticed a worrying trend in the last couple of years whereby every new premium pair seems to cost AU$699.
The Sony WH-1000XM6, Sonos Ace and Sonos Ace Ultra, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Edifier Stax Spirit S5, Nothing Headphone 1 Pro, Technics EAH-A1000 all cost AU$699 at launch, to name a few. The Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless went even further with a AU$749.95 debut.
That’s a lot of money to pay for a set of cans — and that’s why the current Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is worth sitting up for, as I’ve found a few pairs of truly talented headphones that have received significant discounts.
- Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts
These flagship Bose headphones launched at AU$649.95, and are one of the earlier examples of premium pricing. Now they’ve been replaced by a second-gen model, which means their price can take a hit. I consider this first-gen set to be the best ANC headphones right now, owing to the fact they’re a lot more affordable, and that the ANC performance difference isn’t all that huge compared to their newer sibling. They’re extremely comfortable too, and they serve up a lovely, lively and engaging sound.
This more mid-range pair of Bose over-ears also make my guide to the best noise cancelling headphones thanks to their ability to block out virtually all external sounds. As with the Ultra set above, they sound glorious, are comfortable and fold away for travel. They miss out on spatial audio, but otherwise are near-faultless. The best price is on the
Moonlight Grey colour, but all others are available with significant discounts. [Ed's note: Moonlight Grey at AU$230.85 now appears to be sold out, but several other colourways are still available for around the AU$245 mark.]
These open-back Sennheiser headphones are nearly 20 years old, but the fact they can still command their original AU$600 list price should tell you everything. They’re truly stunning, offering excellent dynamics and lively sound. As mentioned however, they’re open-back, which means they’ll leak sound, so they’re not ideal for use on the go, but rather for listening at home with some capable source equipment.
If the idea of a detailed, open-back sound sounds good to you, but you want it everywhere you go, the HD 620S could be for you. They’re a conventional closed-back design, and as our friends at What Hi-Fi? said in their review, “these headphones invite you to simply sit back and enjoy the detailed and smooth sound, no matter what genre you’re listening to”.
I mentioned them in my intro, and thanks to this week’s Amazon sale, you can get the Dusty Pink colourway with a respectable discount. While still not cheap, they are arguably one of the best headphones available today, there's no doubting performance here, with beautifully balanced sound and great ANC.
Sennheiser has now finally released a newer version of its stunning Momentum headphones, but that only means this fourth-gen model becomes even more affordable. In our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we highlighted their effective active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality. At this price, they certainly deserve your consideration.
Earbuds can also enter at the premium end, and these Technics buds have been my number one since they launched. They deliver a sound packed with detail and clarity, and one that is entirely engaging. ANC is great, and they're brimming with useful features.
These mid-range Bose ‘buds punch well above their weight, and now they’ve dropped to AU$170, they’re an even easier recommendation for anyone seeking premium sound without paying premium money. Plus, the ANC is by far and away the best in its class, and they’re packed with genuinely useful features.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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