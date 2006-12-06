HP Photosmart 375 review

One step up from HP's entry-level 325 is the HP Photosmart 375. The ink technology is identical to that used on its cheaper sibling but you do get some useful features for your extra £50.

For starters, the 375 can also take an optional rechargeable battery pack for use in a caravan or boat. In addition, a Bluetooth dongle plugs into a USB port on the printer and enables you to print photos directly from a Bluetooth-enabled camera phone. You can also use the Bluetooth facility for printing from your Mac without wires.

The main difference with the 375 is the hinged LCD screen that's just perfect for reviewing the photos on a memory card. Because the 6.4cm screen is adjustable you don't have to huddle over the printer and shade its surface with your hand to get a good look at your pics. The extra screen space makes the images easier to assess when deciding which ones to print.

The Photosmart 375 uses HP's latest Generation II ink cartridges and, when printed on HP's Premium Plus paper, should provide a print that's lightfast for around 80 years when displayed behind glass. As well as taking the conventional tri-colour cartridge, the 375 can also accommodate HP's special grey cartridge for printing top-notch black and white photos without a hint of colour cast.

This makes it an ideal tool for anyone copying and restoring old black and white prints for a family tree or archive. And because the prints are fade resistant, the next few generations will be able to enjoy those old photos, too.

Prints can be produced with or without a border. The average print time is quoted as 60 seconds for a 4x6-inch print but our test actually took 1 minute and 42 seconds, so a slightly optimistic figure from HP, but still acceptable for an inkjet.