Viewsonic PJ258D projector with iPod dock

The PJ258D can project content directly from your 5G iPod

There seems no limit to the kit an iPod dock can be added to. The latest is an HD projector from ViewSonic . The PJ258D uses Texas Instruments' DLP technology and boasts 1024 x 768 XGA resolution.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed according to ViewSonic. The company cites the new projector as being "ideal for teens, young adults, home theatre enthusiasts, and business professionals". A clearly defined remit, then.

What we think ViewSonic means is that the company is aiming the PJ258D at people who download content - whether onto their iPod or as video downloads on their PC.

The docking station means the projector can directly project content stored on the iPod and charge it at the same time.

The projector connects to other video sources with S-Video and VGA inputs. Other vital statistics include 2,000 lumens of brightness and a 2000:1 contrast ratio.