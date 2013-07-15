Outsourcery to offer unified comms through HP chanel partners

Cloud services provider Outsourcery is gearing up to sell its own-branded unified collaboration and communications (UCC) services through HP's channel partners following a deal struck between the two companies.

Outsourcery's cloud is based on HP's Converged Cloud solution that includes infrastructure, software and services. HP says it will allow organisations with between 200 and 1,000 employees to improve communications, cost-efficiencies, and revenues.

UCC services available to SMBs include Microsoft Lync for voice over IP (VoIP), video, web and audio conferencing and chat, and Microsoft Exchange for email and document management. They can be deployed either on a multi-tenant platform (with one copy of software serving multiple end users) or in a dedicated environment in Outsourcery's data centre.

Selected partners

Selected channel partners are to provide implementation and support for the UCC systems: Microsoft Gold Partner Damovo, business comms consultancy IP Solutions, MSP Neptune Consultancy Services, and networking, telephony and comms specialist Freedom Communications.

Michael Clifford, Director of Cloud Computing for HP UK and Ireland, said the deal would allow SMBs to cost-effectively deploy UCC on a pay-per use basis with the help of specialised channel partners.