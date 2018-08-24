Gamescom 2018: 10 things you need to know from Europe's largest gaming show

Gamescom might not be E3 2018 in terms major announcements and reveals, but it's a fantastic show for actually playing everything that was announced a year prior. This year the European gaming convention has plenty to offer with an extended look at Battlefield V, exciting (and disappointing) release date updates and even new graphics cards.

Read on for the biggest announcements and reveals from the show. Plus we're still on the show floor to play the latest games, so stay tuned for our latest impressions on the newest games and hardware.