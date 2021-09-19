Emmys 2021 live stream: how to watch the awards ceremony from anywhere

Lights, camera, action! America’s biggest TV awards show is finally here - and after last year’s virtual celebrations, the 73rd Emmy Awards is set to be better than ever before. Hosted live from Los Angeles, and with more streaming options than ever before, find out here how to watch the Emmys 2021 online live from wherever you are with the best free options explained.

How to watch Emmys: 2021 live stream Date: Sunday, September 19 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST (Mon). US live streams: CBS (with cable) | Free FuboTV trial | Hulu Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

Actor and comedian, Cedric The Entertainer will take to the stage for the first time to host this year’s ceremony, and the three-hour event will be presented in an outdoor pandemic-permitted Event Deck venue at LA Live.

With Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus series The Mandalorian taking the most nominations, other favorite contenders include the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Queens Gambit, and WandaVision with Marvel studios first-ever nomination.

Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to present the Emmy Awards, with last year’s award record-breakers, Kaley Cuco and Hailee Steinfeld from the cast of Schitt’s Creek handing out the gold awards.

Whether you’re tuning in to see red carpet arrivals, impromptu acceptance speeches, rehearsed jokes - or the grand reveal of the top-voted TV shows and actors - read on to discover how to watch the Emmys 2021 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a 2021 Emmys live stream from outside your country

If you're out of the country for the awards weekend, and there isn't local TV coverage, you can watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live online, you may run into issues accessing one of the live stream options due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a handy tool that can help you spoof your location to appear as if you're right at home.

A VPN is a simple (and completely legal) piece of software that allows you to alter your IP address and watch live or on-demand broadcasts like the Emmy Awards, along with all your favorite shows as if you were sat back at home.



Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e US for the Emmys on Paramount Plus

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to either Paramount Plus, or FuboTV

How to watch the 2021 Emmys: live stream in the USA

CBS is the rights-holders of the 2021 Emmy awards, so if you’ve got CBS in your cable package, you’ll be able to watch live on your TV. You'll be able to tune in from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Where to stream the 2021 Emmy Awards without cable Cord-cutters are spoilt for choice with streaming services this year with plenty having access to the CBS channel where you’ll be able to stream the Emmys 2021 for free, both live and on-demand. Paramount Plus will be airing the awards ceremony, and subscribers can stream either live or on-demand. If you aren’t already signed up, you’ll need to create an account and subscribe to the Premium plan costing $9.99 a month - giving you access to your local live CBS station. To catch the awards event, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Hulu with Live and FuboTV subscribers can also live stream the Emmy Awards without cable, and both monthly subscription packages cost $65 a month. US viewers can also sign up for a 7-day free trial at either FuboTV or Hulu to enjoy the awards show from wherever you are. Not in the US this weekend? That’s no worries. With the help of a top VPN you’re able to access US streaming services wherever you may be.





How to watch an Emmys live stream in the UK

Brits will be able to catch all the awards handed out at this year’s Emmys over on the brand new Sky channel, Sky Showcase. With no live broadcast for UK viewers, you’ll have to wait until the next day for the 2021 Emmy Awards to be broadcast on your screen, on Monday, September 20, 11pm BST. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can check out our Sky TV deals and packages to get a good rate on tons of excellent entertainment, including award-winning TV series and movies. However, if you can’t wait to see the big reveal of this year’s Emmy award winners, you could use a VPN to log in to one of the US streaming services listed above to live stream the awards as if you were in LA.



How to live stream the Primetime Emmy Awards online in Australia

If you’re Down Under (and have cable) you’ll be able to watch the Emmys on Foxtel’s Fox Arena live on Monday, September 20 at 10am and later at 7.30pm AEST. Cable cutters can still watch the awards show via Foxtel Now which offers a 10-day free trial for new subscribers. Foxtel Now is compatible with a variety of devices, so Aussie viewers should have no problem streaming the 2021 Emmys. Outside Australia today? Use a VPN if you're away from home and still want to catch that Emmys coverage.



How to stream the Emmy Awards live in Canada

Canada’s CTV will be your go-to for all the Emmys streaming content this year, as the 73rd ceremony will air live on Sunday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. To stream online you’ve got the choice of either the CTV website or the CTV app which is available on both Android and iOS devices, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If you’re outside of the country for the awards event, don’t forget a VPN will enable you to stream all your usual content, wherever you are.



The Emmy Awards 2021: The key nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

- Bridgerton

- Lovecraft Country

- The Boys

- The Crown

- The Handmaid's Tale

- The Mandalorian

- Pose

- This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

- Blackish

- Cobra Kai

- Emily in Paris

- The Flight Attendant

- Hacks

- The Kominsky Method

- PEN15

- Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

- I May Destroy You

- Mare of Easttown

- The Queen's Gambit

-The Underground Railroad

- WandaVision

Outstanding Competition Program

- The Amazing Race

- Nailed It!

- RuPaul's Drag Race

- Top Chef

- The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

- Conan

- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

- Jimmy Kimmel Live!

- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Find a full list of all the 2021 Emmy nominees here.