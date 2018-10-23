Best cheap Sony camera deals this month

Looking for the best Sony camera prices? Don't worry, as we're here to help.

Sony has a wide range of cameras currently available, from cheap compacts to advanced mirrorless models.

Rather than replace older models when the latest and greatest models, Sony tends to keep these cameras in its range and reduce the price. That means more choice for you, while it's also possible to get a decent spec camera at a great price.

With such an extensive range though, it can be a bit confusing which model to pick. We're concentrating our attention of some of the older models, as that's where the best deals are to be had.

Prices alone might not be enough though, so we've given each of these Sony cameras a rundown of all the key information to help you choose the one that's right for you, while there's links to the full review for each if you want to go into even greater detail.

Sony cameras, whether these are compacts or mirrorless models are always highly sought after and with Black Friday coming up, tend to see some great discounts as well. Check out our regularly updated guides below.

Best cheap Sony camera deals 2018

1. Sony Cyber-shot WX220

Cheap and cheerful compact camera

Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Resolution: 18.2MP | Lens: 25-250mm f/3.3-5.9 | Viewfinder: N/A | Screen type: 2.7-inch display, 460,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 1.5fps | Movies: Full HD 1080p | User level: Beginner

10x zoom lens

Compact design

Small screen

Limited features

If you're looking for a cheap compact that offers a broader zoom range than your smartphone, the Cyber-shot WX220 ticks a lot of boxes. The big appeal is the 25-250mm zoom range, while images are bright and punchy with decent detail - they'll be better than the average smartphone, but don't expect a massive jump in image quality as the sensor size is very similar. The 2.7-inch screen is a little on the small side, but that does help to keep the dimensions of the camera to a pocket-friendly size.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot WX220 review

2. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III

A high-performance compact camera

Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1.0-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting-angle display, 1,230,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Quality lens

Great images for a compact

Handling could be better

Two step EVF activation

The RX100 III (referred to as the DSC-RX100 III by some retailers) has since been replaced by three newer cameras, with the latest being the RX100 VI. However, Sony still keeps all previous models in its RX100-series line-up, and while the RX100 III doesn't feature the latest and greatest tech, it still has a lot to offer for the price. For starters, there's the large (for a compact at least) 1.0-inch sensor with a resolution of 20.1MP, retractable electronic viewfinder and a 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens. Newer models offer a number of improvements, including faster shooting and better focusing, but the RX100 III is still a great compact in its own right.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III review

3. Sony Cyber-shot HX400V

A great all-rounder that's starting to be outclassed by newer rivals

Type: Bridge camera | Sensor size: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Resolution: 20.3MP | Lens: 24-1200mm f/2.8-6.3 | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting-angle display, 922,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: Full HD 1080p | User level: Beginner

High-quality build

Long zoom lens

Can't shoot raw

Low-res viewfinder

If you're after a decent bridge camera on a budget, then take close look at Sony's Cyber-shot HX400V. Featuring a huge 24-1200mm zoom lens, the camera itself still manages to be pretty compact considering the focal range of the lens. The titling screen is also a nice touch, while there's also Wi-Fi connectivity, though the resolution of the electronic viewfinder is not great, while it's JPEG-only image capture, with no raw support. Like other bridge cameras at this price point, the HX400V uses a small 1/2.3-inch sensor, so don't expect image quality to be dramatically better than your smartphone.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot HX400V review

4. Sony Cyber-shot RX10 III

Expensive, but highly capable and offers a huge focal range

Type: Bridge camera | Sensor size: 1.0-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-600mm f/2.4-4 | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting-angle display, 1,230,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 14fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Superb sensor

High-quality zoom lens

Expensive

Menu system could be better

If you can live without the advanced AF system and other performance advantages offered by the newer RX10 IV, then the RX10 III is certainly worth a look, especially with the money you save over the newer model. Both cameras share a similar design and the same large 24-600mm f/2.4-4 zoom lens, but the older RX10 III has slower focusing, while there's no touchscreen control or the ability to shoot at an impressive 24fps. If these aren't deal-breakers, then this is a great buy.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot RX10 III

5. Sony Alpha A6300

4K video and impressive focusing specs make the A6300 sparkle

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: Sony E mount | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting-angle display, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

425-point AF system

4K video

No touchscreen

Eye sensor over-sensitive

Replaced by the Alpha A6500, the A6300 still packs quite a punch. With a very good 24.2MP APS-C sized sensor, the A6300 features an incredibly sophisticated 425-point AF system with 1 fps burst shooting, making it a solid choice if you want to shoot action. There's also a great built-in electronic viewfinder and 4K video, though it misses out on a touchscreen display (you'll want the A6500 if that's a deal-breaker). The A6300 is a seriously capable camera at a great price.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A6300 review

6. Sony Alpha A7

Full-frame on a budget

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 24.3MP | Lens: Sony E mount | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting-angle display, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: Full HD 1080p | User level: Intermediate/expert

Full-frame sensor

Budget price

Battery life

Starting to show its age

The Alpha A7 was Sony's first full-frame mirrorless camera, launched back in 2013. It's since be replaced by both the A7 II and A7 III but remains in the Sony line-up still and if you want an affordable way into full-frame photography, this is it. While the 24.3MP sensor has been bettered since, it's still very good, delivering richly detailed images. Downsides? The spec is starting to look a little dated elsewhere, with no 4K video, a moderately low resolution display and slow focusing speeds. That said, with such a tempting price, it's a great introduction into full-frame photography.