Amazon Lightning Deal makes this VR headset cheaper than a Google Cardboard

Google Cardboard is known for being the ultimate entry-level virtual reality (VR) headset at only £15, but an Amazon Lightning Deal happening at the moment is beating even that.

You may not have heard of it, but the AUKEY VR Headset is currently selling for £7.99, 47% off its RRP of £14.99, which is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a cheap VR headset to keep the kids happy this Christmas.

The headset is compatible with smartphones with screens from 4 to 5.5 inches, including popular iPhone and Samsung devices. You can watch films on an IMAX screen, and finally immerse yourself in all those 360 degree videos that have been popping up on social media.

For £7.99 the headset looks reasonably sturdy – being made from ABS plastic it'll be more durable than the Google Cardboard – and a well-placed ventilation point means you don’t have to worry about your phone overheating as you make your way through all that VR content you’ve been waiting to access.

Hurry, though, as a Lightning Deal it's limited stock only, and the headsets are being claimed fast.