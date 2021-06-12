Ubisoft Forward live stream: how to watch the Ubisoft E3 2021 conference live

Ubisoft is holding a Ubisoft Forward showcase in just a few hours as part of E3 2021, with the showcase promising to be filled with further details on confirmed upcoming games as well as updates on the publisher's existing titles.

Ubisoft has already given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from today's conference (more on that below), but that doesn't mean there's no room for a few surprises.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward live

Ubisoft Foward takes place on June 12 at 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 3pm ET (or June 13 at 5am AEST), with a pre-show kicking off an hour beforehand. The main show is set to last one hour. Following the main show, there will be a post-show that will include a Rainbow Six Siege Community Briefing to update players on the latest news.

You can watch Ubisoft Forward on YouTube or Twitch, but we've also embedded the stream above so you can catch all the action right here!

Ubisoft Forward: what to expect

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As we said above, Ubisoft has already given us a pretty good idea of what to expect at its conference.

The publisher has already confirmed its pre-show (kicking off an hour beforehand) will feature updates on live games such as For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The main show, on the other hand, will focus more on Ubisoft's confirmed upcoming big hitters. Ubisoft has confirmed that its main show will feature world premiere gameplay and trailers for Rainbow Six Extraction as well as further details on Far Cry 6. In addition, there will be news on Riders Republic, content from the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, and soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within, and updates on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege.

While not confirmed, we're hoping there will be an update on two games we haven't heard much on since their announcement: Skull & Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2. Ubisoft has remained pretty tight-lipped on both these titles since their announcements, so we're hoping we'll at least get a glimpse of them today.