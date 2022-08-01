The best mobile phone deals in Australia for August 2022

The world of mobile phones is a constantly evolving landscape, and if you're anything like us, you're regularly on the lookout to upgrade your handset to one of the latest and greatest models.

There are plenty of reasons why upgrading your smartphone is a good idea. Perhaps your phone isn't as quick as it used to be, or maybe you want something with improved security features, or it could simply come down to the need for better photographic capabilities.

Whatever the reason, we're here to help you find a great deal on the best handsets currently available, whether you're looking to buy a new device outright, or are merely after the perfect contract.

Want more info on contracts? These are the best phone plans in Australia

Of course, it also comes down to finding the right device for your budget. Some of you will want a deal on the most powerful flagship phone around, whether it be a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 6 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro, while others will be happy to save as much money as they can on a more affordable model.

If you've come prepared and already know which handset, carrier and data cap you're after, then narrowing down the best price should be a piece of cake. All you have to do is use our handy price comparison chart below to find the top options for you.

That said, if you're looking for an expert recommendation, you've also come to right place, as we've taken the liberty of breaking down data caps, network privileges and other factors you'll need to consider when purchasing a new phone. Here are the best mobile phone deals in Australia.

Mobile Phone deals of the week

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$997 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$202) The iPhone 12 has the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the newer iPhone 13, and in this deal you’ll pay some AU$350 less for it. We will say that the iPhone 13 has a slightly better battery life and camera specs, but if you’d rather save the cash, this discounted iPhone 12 is still a good choice. Limited stock available at the time of writing.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | AU$1,099 AU$899 (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) Samsung's excellent Galaxy S21 'Fan Edition' handset offers the power and functionality of its standard S21 series at a more affordable price point. Aussie online retailer The Good Guys is currently offering the S21 FE's 256GB model in White (opens in new tab), Graphite (opens in new tab), Lavender (opens in new tab) and Olive (opens in new tab) colour options for only AU$899, which is a saving of AU$200 off the handset's RRP!

Mobile phone deals comparison

Mobile phone deals: the top five choices

You might instantly know the handset or brand you're after but also, you might have no idea where to start. If that's the case, we're here to help out with a nudge in the direction of some of the best smartphones.

Below we've picked out five of the most popular handsets including Samsung, Apple and Google. These include more budget choices as well as flagship handsets like the iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 deals (opens in new tab) / iPhone 13 mini deals (opens in new tab)

The best iPhones you can get right now, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini offer the brand's most up-to-date specs without having to push your costs too high. You'll get Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, an improved camera array and plenty of other great features.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals (opens in new tab)

Samsung's latest S series flagship takes its cues from the beloved Note series, taking on that handset's striking design and built-in S Pen functionality. It also boasts the brand new and exceptionally powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, along with super fast 65W charging capability (power brick sold separately).



(opens in new tab) iPhone SE deals (opens in new tab)

This is Apple's one and only true budget handset. The iPhone SE comes in at a cost far below the brand's other devices and yet, it still has some prime specs on-board. The key one is the use of the A13 Bionic chip - the same processor found in the iPhone 11. That processor makes improvements in all areas of the handset, bolstering its camera ability, gaming performance and much more.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals (opens in new tab)

Samsung's S21 flagship a little too pricey for you? You're in luck, because its S21 FE bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range phones and its premium Galaxy S range, providing a similar experience in terms of processing power and camera, only in a leaner and more affordable package.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro deals (opens in new tab)

The latest device from Google, the Pixel 6 Pro is a fantastic device with a surprisingly affordable price tag. While it features an impressive camera, battery, processor and most of the key internal features, it is Google's software that really stands out here, alongside a stylish new design.

SIM-only and SIM-free mobile phone deals:

How do SIM-free phones work? Just as the name would suggest, a SIM-free phone is a handset bought outright without a SIM. In most cases, the choice to buy a SIM-free device will be cheaper in the long run than getting mobile phone contract, however, it does obviously require a larger up-front cost. Once you've got your SIM-free handset, you will have total freedom to choose whichever SIM-only phone plan that works for your lifestyle, meaning you won't be locked into high-data contracts that will force you to pay for more than you actually need.

Is 5G an important factor to consider with mobile phone deals? While 5G is certainly picking up steam in Australia, it is admittedly still the early days of its rollout, meaning the uptick in network speeds probably won't be as revolutionary as you might be expecting. It's true that most of the phones listed on this page are compatible with Australia's 5G networks, that doesn't necessarily mean you need to rush over to your carrier and upgrade your phone plan just yet. Taking into account the additional cost that comes with a 5G-ready phone plan, the difference in download speed isn't as noticeable as you might think – at least not yet. In terms of real-world usage, chances are that you won't even notice much of a boost to your cellular download speeds when you're out and about. For internet browsing and music streaming, 4G will be more than enough. In summary, don't feel like you have to upgrade to a 5G plan just because your phone is capable of accessing 5G networks. Just be content that your phone is future-proofed and will be ready for when 5G does eventually live up to the hype.