This Acer Predator Helios 300 Prime Day gaming laptop deal is the whole package

For those looking to get back into PC gaming or upgrade their current setup so that it is competitive online for a little as possible, Acer has you covered on Amazon Prime Day. The company is selling its Predator Helios 300 laptop with a solid configuration for just $999 in the US.

This configuration shaves $200 off its list price, which includes an Intel Core i7-9750H processor (CPU), Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics (GPU), 16GB of memory (RAM) and a 256GB solid-state drive behind a 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Couple that with a keyboard that includes a numeric keypad, and you're looking at the complete PC gaming package.

Also, you can take our word for it when we say that this is a fantastic gaming laptop deal. We reviewed a previous model in late 2018 and said, "despite two glaring flaws, namely the cooling system and the speakers, this budget gaming laptop packs a punch. If you’re serious about gaming but have a limited budget, you’re going to want to pick this one up."

With that, here's a handy place where you can take advantage of said deal with just one click or tap.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 300 $1,199 $999 on Amazon

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop on a budget in the US, the Acer Predator Helios 300 should be at the top of your list. This model with a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM is just $999 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 300 £ 1,599 £1,399 on Amazon

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop on a budget in the UK, the Acer Predator Helios 300 should be at the top of your list. This model with a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM is just £1,399 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Other top US gaming laptop deals on Prime Day

(Image credit: MSI) MSI GL63 gaming laptop $699 $649 at Amazon

If you play a lot of esports on the go, a budget gaming laptop could be your best friend. The MSI GL63 is packed with an Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1050 graphics – and you can save $50 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop $1,649 $1,499 at Amazon

Packed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, the Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop is perfect for playing all your favorite PC games at 1080p. Plus, on Amazon Prime Day, you can save $150, making it an even more compelling gaming laptop.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 300 $1,299 $899

The Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a ton of power into an affordable laptop. It's packed with an Intel Core i7 8750H, 16GB of VRAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a 256GB SSD, and on Amazon Prime Day you can get it for just $899

View Deal

