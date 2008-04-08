Akasa Gemini Notebook Cooler review

The Akasa Gemini has been designed for desktop replacement laptops up to 17 inches in size, and the sturdy plastic stand is wide enough to support the largest of machines.

The design has a finned body, so air can circulate under your laptop, and with two 1200rpm fans, which are powered through your laptop's USB port, it will keep even the longest running of laptops cool.

We were surprised at just how quiet the fans were, especially in comparison to the previous version of this stand, as they had a hardly perceptible hum.

You'll also find a USB port for adding peripherals. It isn't powered, so while it's fine for adding a mouse or keyboard to your setup, you won't be able to use an external hard drive through it.