Xbox Series S stock is back at Very, Argos now sold out

Xbox Series S stock is now back at Very for £249.99 after selling out at Argos. The console can be purchased on its own, or with an additional controller for the player two in your life.

Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox has proved to be just as popular as the flagship Xbox Series X, with Xbox Series S stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the cheaper Xbox system continues to be hard to find, particularly if you're trying to secure the console before Christmas.

If you've been searching for the smaller Xbox Series, then, this is the perfect chance to pick up the console before December 25, with Very promising delivery for December 23.

The Xbox Series S promises to be one of the hottest products during the Christmas period, so don't miss out before stock is snapped up once again.

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Very

You can also grab Microsoft's more affordable Xbox from Very. The console will be delivered for December 23, so you can grab it just in time for Christmas. You can also pick up the console with an extra controller for £304.98.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series S's features in our Xbox Series S review and were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

