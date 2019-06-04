Why wait for Prime Day? The latest Apple iPad is down to its lowest price ever

If you're looking for a killer deal on an iPad and don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day, then you're in luck. If you're in the UK, John Lewis has the latest Apple iPad on sale for £285 – that's a £34 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet.



If you're in the US we also have a great deal on the same iPad at Walmart.



The 2018 iPad features a 9.7-inch retina display and offers one-touch security thanks to Touch ID. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and is powered by an A10 Fusion Chip, which results in fast, laptop-like performance. The camera also gets an upgrade, with an 8-megapixel main camera and 1.2MP front-facing camera that allows you to FaceTime in HD.

The iPad offers an impressive battery life of 10 hours and features iOS 11, which enables you to use the latest apps that include augmented reality experiences. It will also be one of the first iPads to get Apple's new iPadOS operating system when that comes out later this year.



As we've mentioned, this is a fantastic deal and price for a newer model Apple iPad. This particular deal from John Lewis comes in the space gray finish and includes a rare two-year guarantee and free standard delivery.

Apple iPad 32GB (Latest Model) £319 £285 at John Lewis

For a limited time, you can get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for £285 at John Lewis. The 9.7-inch table features 32GB of storage and offers 10 hours of battery life.

If you're in the US and looking for a similar deal, Walmart also has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249. That's an $80 discount, and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet.

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space gray.

