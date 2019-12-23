These Oculus Go deals make for a stupidly cheap VR headset in early Boxing Day sales

Looking to get started in the exciting world of virtual reality for less with some Oculus Go deals? This budget VR headset, the Oculus Go, is currently seeing £50 off both its 32GB and 64GB models at Amazon, making for a fantastic end-of-year deal. It's just one of many amazing early Boxing Day sales to make it out the gate this side of Christmas.

You can even get it delivered in time for Christmas, too, with it being eligible for one-day delivery (arriving on December 24) if you order by 6.45pm GMT with an Amazon Prime account. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Oculus Go deals in your region.)

Otherwise you can still buy it, though it may take a few days longer – until December 30-31 – to arrive.

Today's best Oculus Go deals for early Boxing Day sales

Oculus Go VR headset 32GB | £199 £149 at Amazon

This Oculus Go deal is not to be missed if you're at all interested in VR. The cheapest Oculus model – a standalone, cable-free VR headset – is still hovering at its Black Friday pricing, but could go back to the full RRP at any moment.View Deal

Oculus Go VR headset 64GB | £249 £199 at Amazon

A similar £50 off the 64GB model, which can store twice as many games and apps in its on-board hard drive. A great choice especially as its now at the price of the smaller 32GB product.View Deal

It's not the first time we've seen these headsets at such low prices: the 32GB model reached £149.99 over Black Friday, and continues to hover around that price, though we expect it will shoot back up to its RRP before the year is out, if not very early in 2020.

The 64GB model is also only £199.99, down from £249.99 – we saw it drop briefly to £189.99 but it's still a decent saving on an entry-level VR headset, and less than half the price of the more premium Oculus Quest.

If you're not in the UK, you can see the cheapest Oculus Go prices in your region below: