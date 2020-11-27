There's another Cyberpunk 2077 delay – but just for the DLC this time

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and while it looks like its December 10 release date isn't about to be postponed again, we have now heard that the game's DLC isn't going to be unveiled as early as planned.

CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński reportedly told investors that “The initial plan was to do it before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release" (via Seeking Alpha).

It doesn't sound like there's been any change to the free nature of these expansions – in the same way that The Witcher 3 received free DLC after launch – though the studio's difficulties in finishing the base game this year makes the DLC delay wholly unsurprising.

Waiting to reveal DLC plans, though, may be better for CD Projekt Red in the long run, allowing for continual marketing pushes that keep the game in players' minds after launch – as with the Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighters added to the game every few months. We expect this DLC to contain optional content such as side quests, as well as new customization options, weapons and skins for use in the game.

Of course, The Witcher 3 also got some paid expansions too, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a mix and match of paid and unpaid content in the pipeline.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated to release in April 2020, but saw a sizeable five-month delay to ensure development was completed. That then extended to a seven month delay, with an addition month thrown in taking the final release date to be December 10 – eight whole months after the game was first expected to ship.

Game development is difficult business of course, and we're always keener on a finished game than a timely one. If nothing else, the reported scale of Cyberpunk 2077 will keep us busy whenever we get our hands on it – and the delay throughout much of this year meant we paid more attention to other, equally worthwhile titles that might have been swept aside in the neon hype of this expansive open world game.

There's plenty for CD Projekt Red to do, even after launch, including promised full-blown next-gen iterations of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

But at this point, with only a couple of weeks to wait at the time of writing, a new delay doesn't seem incoming – and we'll take some hand-waving around DLC plans if it means we don't have to wait any longer for the main experience.

Today's best Cyberpunk 2077 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 05 hrs 43 mins 55 secs Reduced Price Cyberpunk 2077 PC CDKeys £49.99 £35.79 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077 PC Game 365games.co.uk £39.99 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Pre-Order... eBay £49.90 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077 + 3 Night City... Amazon Prime £49.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis & Partners Currys PC World very.co.uk