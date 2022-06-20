Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters: every Fighter on the roster

All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters have now been released, meaning the game's fighter roster is officially complete.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster consists of a whopping 89 fighters in total. That number is across both the base game and DLC, with playable characters from a staggering 40 different series, including Super Mario, Pokémon and even Tekken.

Nintendo has confirmed no new fighters will be added to its crossover fighting game for Nintendo Switch. But there are plenty of characters to try your hand at until we see a Smash Bros. Ultimate sequel, which will undoubtedly play host to a fresh roster of guest fighters.

So, if you're looking for every fighter available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, all in one place, then look no further. Read on for the full list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Original Fighters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate base game boasts 76 fighters to choose from with characters including Mario, Pikachu, Zelda, and more.

To clarify, we're counting the Echoes, the three Pokémon Trainer variants, and the three Mii variants as individual characters.

Below, we've listed all 69 unique Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters available in the base game. They're available for anyone with Super Smash Bro. Ultimate to play as once they've been unlocked. We've also flagged the seven Echo characters (fighters that have a mostly cloned moveset from another character). Check out the list:

Mario

Donkey Kong

Link

Samus

Dark Samus (Echo Fighter)

Yoshi

Kirby

Fox

Pikachu

Luigi

Ness

Captain Falcon

Jigglypuff

Peach

Daisy (Echo Fighter)

Bowser

Ice Climbers

Sheik

Zelda

Dr. Mario

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pichu

Falco

Marth

Lucina (Echo Fighter)

Young Link

Ganondorf

Mewtwo

Roy

Chrom (Echo Fighter)

Mr. Game & Watch

Meta Knight

Pit

Dark Pit (Echo Fighter)

Zero Suit Samus

Wario

Snake

Ike

Pokémon Trainer (Squirtle/Ivysaur/Charizard)

Diddy Kong

Lucas

Sonic

King Dedede

Olimar

Lucario

R.O.B.

Toon Link

Wolf

Villager

Mega Man

Wii Fit Trainer

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rosalina & Luma

Little Mac

Greninja

Mii Fighter (Brawler/Swordfighter/Gunner)

Palutena

Pac-Man

Robin

Shulk

Bowser Jr.

Dunk Hunt

Ryu

Ken (Echo Fighter)

Cloud

Corrin

Bayonetta

Inkling

Ridley

Simon

Richter (Echo Fighter)

King K. Rool

Isabelle

Incineroar

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In addition to these base characters, 13 DLC characters have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since its launch. These characters need to be purchased separately, or as part of the Fighter Pass, but many bring with them a new stage, music and Spirits. Check out the full list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters.

Piranha Plant

Joker

Hero

Banjo & Kazooie

Terry

Byleth

Min Min

Steve/Alex

Sephiroth

Pyra

Mythra

Kazuya

Sora

FAQs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

How many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters are there? There are 89 playable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters (76 base game and 13 DLC) if you count Echoes and each Pokémon Trainer Pokémon as individual fighters.

How do you unlock characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Check out our guide on how to unlock characters in Super Smash. Bros Ultimate, which explains exactly how to do just that.