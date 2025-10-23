Kirby Air Riders is getting a ton of new content, including a new Top Ride mode, a Road Trip story mode, and more

New maps from the original Kirby Air Ride will be added

New online functions and customization features have also been implemented

Kirby Air Riders fans have a lot to look forward to, as the latest Nintendo Direct revealed an overwhelming amount of new content that will keep players fed for a long time.

The hour-long showcase, presented by director Masahiro Sakurai, kicked off with a deep dive into a new bonus mode called Top Ride. Based on the original mode introduced in Kirby Air Ride, Top Ride offers a new top-down perspective and includes courses inspired by those available in Air Ride mode.

This new online mode, which allows up to eight players or offline with three other players on a single system, also features exclusive items to use during races, including Kaboomb, Drift Flames, Drill Driver, and more.

A new look at Road Trip mode, which is Air Riders' story mode, showed different challenges from Air Ride, City Trial, and Top Ride, including races, battles, and Field Events, which can be played while collecting machines and items you can use between challenges.

The game is also expanding its online features with the addition of the Paddock, an online lobby that lets players move around as a rider and set up matches, interact with friends, play music, and more.

Players will also be able to create their own, customizable License that will be used to identify themselves while playing online. The game's newly announced a Class system, which is measured by colors, and a new metric called Global Win Power will also appear on their License as they progress and climb the ranks.

Kirby Air Riders Direct #2 10.23.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Air Ride mode is also getting a new type of race called Swap Relay. The idea for this mini-game is that when players select a machine, for each individual lap they complete, the machines are automatically swapped.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Find the right combos and experiment with different pairings of rider and machine. You can even relay with other players locally by handing off the controller like a baton!" Nintendo explained.

The Checklist from Kirby Air Ride is also making a return. As players clear certain objectives, a Checklist box gets flipped over, whether it be from the Air Ride, Top Ride, City Trial, Road Trip, or Online tabs. The more players achieve, the more unlockable content they can access.

Alongside the addition of nine Air Ride courses from the original game, bringing the total number of courses to 18, the Direct also covered Stadiums, as well as boss battles in a new VS. Boss mode, which teased the debut of a boss battle exclusive opponent called Robo Dedede.

Sakurai also unveiled a collection of new amiibo, which includes the brand new Meta Knight, Chef Kawasaki, and Dedede. These figures can be scanned into the game to be used as riders.

Be sure to check out Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 live blog, which covers everything announced, including the online demo event start date.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.