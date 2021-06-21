The best long term Prime Day gaming deal is Prime membership – here’s why

This Prime Day we’re seeing a good selection of gaming deals around, but gamers who want to benefit long term from Prime Day may just want to pick up an Amazon Prime membership instead.

That's because Prime members get access to Prime Gaming – previously known as Twitch Prime – which is a service that’s included as part of their subscription fee. Prime Gaming offers one monthly Twitch subscription to a streamer of your choice, as well as a monthly roundup of free PC games and exclusive in-game loot.

That means that each month, Prime members can pick up exclusive in-game loot for titles such as Fall Guys: Total Knockout, FIFA 21, League of Legends, Red Dead Online and much more. In addition, GTA Online players can grab up to GTA$400,000 each month as well as exclusive discounts on premium items in Rockstar’s online multiplayer.

But that’s not all, Prime Gaming also offers a free PC game library, which is added to each month and allows you to download and play a selection of fantastic titles as part of your Prime subscription. Right now, for instance, just some of the free games on offer include Battlefield 4, Batman: The Telltale Series and musical odyssey Lost in Harmony.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up right now for a 30-day free trial and check out what Prime Gaming has to offer – and you’ll be able to take advantage of all the other Prime Day deals that are live right now. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Amazon prime membership deals in your region).

What’s more, if there’s nothing taking your fancy on Prime Gaming right now, there may be something more to your taste the following month. But it’s worth claiming as much as you can – while you can. Check out all the Prime Gaming offers - and claim yours – here.

Prime Gaming is a fantastic service that comes packed in with your Prime membership, but it’s not all that your subscription gives you access to. Prime members can take advantage of Prime Music, allowing you to stream, store, manage, and listen to music anywhere from the cloud, Prime Wardrobe, allowing you to try clothes before you buy them, and Prime Video, offering unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes (select regions only). Plus much more, including unlimited one-day delivery in select regions.

This is the Prime Day deal that will keep on giving all year round.

