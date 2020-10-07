The Amazon Echo Show 5 plummets to its lowest ever price in this amazing smart speaker deal

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a nifty smart display that's packing all the smarts of Alexa, a 5.5-inch screen, and easy video calling capabilities – and it's now at its lowest price ever in the US and the UK.

Usually $89.99, Prime members in the US can now get their hands on the Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 – a huge saving that comes ahead of the Prime Day deals we're expecting on October 13-14.

Meanwhile, UK buyers have seen the price slashed from £79.99 to £44.99, and unlike the US, there's no requirement to have a Prime membership to take advantage of this deal. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Echo Show deals in your region.)

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Grab this smart display to open your home to a new world of Alexa commands and responses. Follow recipes, catch up on some Prime Video, video call, and personalize with your own photos on the 5.5-inch touchscreen display, at the lowest price we've ever seen. However, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of this deal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just dropped the price on this Alexa gadget in the UK as well, making it an excellent time to grab a great Amazon Echo Show 5 deal ahead of Prime Day. With a saving of £35, the cost of the Echo Show smart display has been slashed by 44%.

View Deal

The Amazon Echo Show offers not only a handy screen to accompany your Alexa smart assistant, but almost ingenious integration with WikiHow that brings a bevy of useful how-to videos to the smart display.

Whether you're just starting to kit out your smart home, or you're looking for more ways to introduce Alexa to each room (the Echo Show 5 feels made for the kitchen with its recipe-friendly design), it's a great time to pick up a smart, affordable display for your home.

That's because, as well as starting to drop Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of the official sales event on October 13-14, the retailer has just launched a new Echo Show smart display for 2020.

With Netflix support, a huge design overhaul, and smoother Alexa capabilities the new Echo Show 10 can now turn to face you as you move around the room – and that means older models are likely to be discounted heavily from now right up until Black Friday.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Echo Show deals we've found below: