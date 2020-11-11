Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal: pay nothing upfront for this amazing 100GB tariff

The running joke when it comes to Samsung is that with every new wave of flagship handsets (emphasis on handsets, plural), there seems to be an increase year on year on how many variations the South Korean manufacturer can churn out under the same prefix. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is no different, sitting alongside the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

But the key difference with this 2020 handset is the price point. And there's a brand new tariff in town - Affordable Mobiles is offering the handset with an excellent 100GB tariff for just £34 a month, which also includes unlimited minutes and texts.

No need to worry about that £29.99 upfront cost either; we've got you covered with our exclusive discount code. Simply insert TR30 at the checkout and wipe that initial payment clean, making this one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals out there right now.

Keep scrolling to find out more about the excellent features that make the S20 FE an instant winner. Alternatively, if you're all over this offer, look no further than below for the amazing 100GB tariff.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: how does it differ from the S20?

With a substantial £300 difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 – and a further £100 for the 5G variant of the latter – it's not unreasonable to expect a handset that is largely underwhelming with its S20 tag to live up to. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the key, more exciting features of the full-fat flagship and simply embodies these components in moderately cheaper shell.

Long story short: if you're here for the aesthetic, the S20 FE might not cut it. However, if a slightly more budget friendly handset with some flashy flagship features gets your blood pumping, the 'Fan Edition' is calling...

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, essentially this year's S10 Lite, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution, as well as a powerful, top-tier processor, and a pretty nifty camera set-up.

Yep, under the hood you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap.

Of course, as a more affordable variation of its older sibling, there are obviously drawbacks to the budget-friendly edition. When we gave it a go whirl, we found the battery life didn't keep up with moderate to heavy usage, with juice draining tasks like gaming and taking photos using up a lot of power. As previously mentioned, its shell also leaves something left to be desired, with a lack of curves and a plastic back.

Still, we think those flagship features, including 5G, more than make up for the slight inconvenience of having to put the handset on charge every night. Plus, there are a total of six colour options to suit your tastes. Really, you're spoilt for choice.