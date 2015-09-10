Amazon won't deny the Fire Phone death rumours

Amazon's Fire Phone is out of stock right now and it looks like the company isn't planning to restock it.

Amazon's store currently states the phone is "currently unavailable" along with a separate message stating, "we don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."

When asked whether the phone would be returning to the store, an Amazon spokesperson told techradar, "We have sold through our Fire Phone inventory."

Into the fire

It's quite clear Amazon isn't set to restock the Fire Phone anytime soon, but it seems it doesn't want to explicitly declare the project dead just yet.

Does that mean we may see a return to the Amazon Fire Phone brand in the future? Probably not.

The Wall Street Journal has reported the company laying off "dozens" of people who worked on the Fire Phone. The current rumour is that Amazon was once working on a follow-up device, but has now put the project on indefinite hold.