Outriders gets a huge demo next week – here’s what you need to know

The demo for Outriders, the much-anticipated co-op sci-fi loot shooter from People Can Fly, is out on February 25, with the developer revealing that it’s a lengthy and well fleshed-out taster of the game, along with a load of further details spilled in a sprawling Twitter thread.

When it turns up next week, it’ll be out on the PC via Steam (as a 24GB download), and also on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, plus Xbox One (on consoles, it’ll be a couple of Gigabytes smaller). Furthermore, you’ll be able to sample it via streaming on Nvidia’s GeForce Now service (but not Google Stadia).

You’ll get to play the game’s prologue and opening chapter, up to the “showdown against first rival Altered,” although after defeating ‘Gauss’, you’ll be able to go back and explore the world, with some further side missions being unlocked.

It’ll be possible to try all four character classes up to level 7 (meaning you can unlock and pick four abilities, plus spend two skill points, and try different variations among the characters therein – there will be six character slots in the demo, too).

Not a beta (except for cross-play)

The devs also go to pains to underline that this isn’t a beta, but a polished demo with no time limitations – it’ll remain available even after launch of the game on April 1.

Note that cross-play co-op support isn’t officially ready yet, and while it’s in the demo, this is marked with beta status. Co-op allows for up to three players to join, incidentally (or you can go single-player, of course).

Any progress made in the demo can be carried over to the released version of the game, providing you’re playing on the same platform and account (on PC, Steam players won’t be able to port progress over to the Epic Games Store, though).

Initially, it was expected that Outriders would be out in December 2020, before it was pushed back to the beginning of February – but then a further delay was announced. Fortunately, it would appear that the game is very much on track for its current April 1 target release date.

People Can Fly is responsible for a number of past shooters including Bulletstorm and Painkiller.

Via PC Gamer