Our favourite iPhone XR deals with £75 cashback from Black Friday are back

Did you come out of Black Friday 2019 celebrating the massive bargains you bagged, or ruing the ones you missed? If you fall in to the latter camp and it was iPhone deals that had particularly taken your fancy, then your luck is well and truly in.

That's because online smartphone retailer Mobiles.co.uk has resurrected some of the very finest iPhone XR deals that we witnessed over the sales extravaganza weekend. Namely, an instant £75 cashback when you treat yourself (or a loved one) to its most terrific tariffs on site.

The greatest of the lot is its 24GB of data and unlimited calls/texts on EE for a mere £29 per month. Although there's a £165 upfront spend (when you use our exclusive 10OFF code), the £75 cashback almost halves this and brings the total two year spend down to less than £800. That's extraordinary, considering all that data and the fact you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network

24GB of data should be more than enough for most users, but you can see further offers below from Mobiles.co.uk where you can pay extra each month for a data boost (and still end up with that money back in your pocket). And if you want to see how they compare to what else is around, then take a look at our dedicated guide to the best iPhone XR deals.

Get £75 cashback with these iPhone XR deals:

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £50 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37 per month + £75 cashback

This is where things get a little bit...weird! That's because this deal has an upfront spend of less than £75, and so the cashback bonus means that Mobiles.co.uk is actually giving YOU money for this iPhone XR (oh, as long as you forget the £37 a month you'll need to pay). Total cost over 24 months is £863View Deal

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36 per month + £75 cashback

Another deal that becomes better than free upfront thanks to that fat wad of cashback you'll receive. EE deals don't always come cheap, but this is a storming offer on a handset that still impresses over a year since it was released. Total cost over 24 months is £854

View Deal

What's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review