Our exclusive Google Pixel 5 deal is the best yet on the fantastic new phone

As Google Pixel 5 deals go, we're pretty excited about this one

Get the 128GB variant of the Pixel 5 and enjoy breezing through 60GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for only £26 a month, all on this great value Vodafone tariff. Better still, slash the price of the £115 upfront cost by £25 with that delicious, aforementioned exclusive discount code, TRPIX5, meaning an initial payment of just £90.

This likely isn't the last TechRadar exclusive on offer to you this Black Friday, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled on all our coverage over the next couple of weeks.

This exclusive Pixel 5 deal in full:

Pixel 5 deals: how does the phone shape up?

It seems Google listened when it came to the downfalls of the Pixel 4. Whilst its predecessor was a bit of a flop, the Pixel 5 seems to kick it up a gear, offering the reliability we'd come to expect from Google smartphones, as well as some stunning features that help it to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple iPhones.

Boosted with an 8GB RAM and a 4080mAh battery cell, performance and longevity is much improved, alongside design factors like finally kicking to the curb Google's penchant for ghastly notches and – worse still – clunky-looking foreheads and chins from years past. Now the Pixel 5 looks sleek with thin bezels and – taking a leaf out of Samsung's book – a hole-punch-like front-facing camera. The 6-inch display dazzles, then, with Full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Other changes see the Pixel 4's telephoto lens swapped out for a 16MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the trusty 12.2MP main camera. In addition, the Pixel 5 now has the ability to utilise Night mode whilst shooting portraits. Google has also amped things up with 5G connectivity, as well as making it a touch more affordable, which, let's face it, is why you're here.

