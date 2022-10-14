Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro plans and deals: best offers from Google, Telstra and Vodafone available now

The Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro are now available, and we’re here to help you decide the best place to buy them, whether that’s outright or on a mobile plan. But first, what’s the difference between these two devices?

The Pixel 7 is the standard model, and it comes with a starting price of AU$999. It’s running on the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has two cameras on the rear (a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide lens). It has a 6.3-inch OLED display, with up to 90Hz refresh rate – that screen refresh is one of our gripes with the phone.

Prices for the Pixel 7 Pro start at AU$1,299, and it comes with a few extras to justify that price increase. It’s got a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh, and in addition to the two cameras found on the regular Pixel 7, it adds a 48MP telephoto sensor. The Tensor G2 chip also pulls its weight with features including Super Zoom and Photo Unblur – it all helps make this one of the best smartphone cameras.

If you buy either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro outright from Google, you’ll receive credit (opens in new tab) towards your next purchase on the Google Store. The Pixel 7 comes with AU$250 credit (opens in new tab), while the Pixel 7 Pro nets you AU$300 store credit (opens in new tab). Vodafone is offering up to AU$300 in bonus trade-in credit for the Pixel 7 (opens in new tab), or up to AU$400 credit for the Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab), when you hand in an eligible device in good working order and stay connected to a plan.

If you’ve got your eyes on the Google Pixel 7 Pro , we think Telstra’s (opens in new tab) got a pretty excellent deal. You can trade-in any mobile phone, in any condition, and you’ll receive AU$300 in bonus credit (opens in new tab). That offer even applies to your ancient Nokia 3315.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Telstra | Pixel 7 Pro | trade-in and get AU$300 in credit (opens in new tab) Telstra has a pretty compelling offer for those who want the Google Pixel 7 Pro. When you trade-in any phone, in any condition, Telstra will gift you with AU$300 in credit. When we say any mobile phone, we really mean it. Even your old Nokia can get you AU$300 in credit, which will be applied by your second billing. Offer ends October 31.

(opens in new tab) Vodafone | Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro | trade-in and get up to AU$400 in credit (opens in new tab) Vodafone’s also got a trade-in offer, and you can pick up some bonus credit when you buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You’ll get an extra AU$300 in bonus credit for the standard Pixel 7, or AU$400 for the Pixel 7 Pro. You’ll need to trade-in an eligible device in good working order, and stay connected to a Vodafone plan for 12, 24 or 36 months to be eligible. Offer ends November 16.

(opens in new tab) Google Store | Pixel 7 | trade-in and get AU$250 in Google Store credit (opens in new tab) If you’ve got the cash to buy outright, then you might want to consider getting your new device directly from the Google Store. Once you purchase the Pixel 7, you’ll receive AU$250 in credit to put towards another purchase on the Google Store. Offer ends October 16.

(opens in new tab) Google Store | Pixel 7 Pro | trade-in and get AU$300 in Google Store credit (opens in new tab) Buying the Pixel 7 Pro outright from Google will net you AU$300 in Google Store credit. You’ll receive an email for the AU$300 credit within 24 hours of your order shipping, so don’t sweat it if it isn’t credited to your account straightaway. You can put the extra dosh towards earbuds, smartwatches, smart displays and much more from the Google Store. Offer ends October 16.

Cheapest Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro plans

Looking to get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro on a cheap plan? You’ll want to look at the 128GB model of the device, and you might want to opt for a 36-month contract. Please keep in mind that while a 36-month plan will shrink your monthly bill, you’ll end up paying more in the long run, as you’ll be tied to your telco’s plan for longer. We have live-updated widgets below which show you the cheapest monthly options from the major telcos:

Google Pixel 7 at a glance: what you need to know

Google Pixel 7 specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.3-inch OLED (90Hz)| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Google Tensor G2 | Memory: 8GB RAM | Weight: 197g |Storage: 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 4,355mAh | Rear camera: 50MP wide (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 10.8MP (ƒ/2.2)

The Google Pixel 7 is more of an incremental update on the Google Pixel 6, which was a truly revamped device when it first came out. Google has very much carried over the design language of the Pixel 6, notably with the distinctive bar which houses the cameras. On the Pixel 7 though, the camera bar is aluminium, whereas the Pixel 6’s cameras are housed in glass.

The biggest upgrade arrives in the form of the Tensor G2 chipset, which is the successor of Google’s first Tensor processor, which debuted in the Pixel 6 range. The Tensor G2 chip focuses its power on machine learning and AI-based processes. In real terms, it’s used to improve photo processing (such as Photo Unblur) and speech recognition.

Google also says the Tensor G2 chip gives the device better battery life, claiming 24 hours of use on a full charge. That proved accurate in our own testing, and most days we spent with it, we ended up with around 15% of juice before bed – that’s with some streaming, gaming and social media use.

The front camera has bumped up to 10MP from 8MP, and it now supports 4K video at 60fps. The rear camera array includes a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, but the overall improvements to the Pixel 7’s photography skills can really be put down to the software. It gives you excellent results in low-light (Night Sight) and can fix up blurry photos with Photo Unblur. Cinematic Blur provides bokeh akin to the iPhone's Cinematic Mode.

The 6.3-inch OLED display on the Pixel 7 is slightly smaller than the Pixel 6's 6.4-inches, but it retains the 90Hz refresh rate, which is a little unfortunate. The Pixel 7 also features 8GB of RAM and your choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Colour choices include black, white and a pastel-y green called Lemongrass.

Google Pixel 7 Pro at a glance: what you need to know

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch OLED (120Hz)| Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Google Tensor G2 | Memory: 12GB RAM | Weight: 212g | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 50MP wide (ƒ/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) / 48MP telephoto (ƒ/3.5) | Front camera: 10.8MP (ƒ/2.2)

If you can stretch your budget a little further, the Google Pixel 7 Pro might be the device for you, though you’ll need deeper pockets. Prices start at AU$1,299, and as with the standard Pixel 7, it’s an iterative upgrade on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, rather than a revolution of the formula. The screen is much the same – it’s a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz. As with the Pixel 7, the rear camera array is now housed in polished aluminium casing, opposed to the glass camera bar that gave the Pixel 6 its new look.

You’ll find the big changes happening internally, and Google’s new Tensor G2 processor is the headline feature. This chip doesn’t out-perform equivalent flagship processors in side-by-side benchmarks, but that’s because it’s built with a different focus in mind: AI and machine learning.

The Tensor G2 works its magic on photos, so you can clear up fuzzy photos (with Photo Unblur), take great pictures in low light (with Night Sight) and give the right exposure to more skin tones (with Real Tone). Photo Unblur is particularly game-changing, as it works on old pictures too, not just ones you’ve taken on the Pixel 7 Pro. The actual camera bar houses a 50Mp main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens (the telephoto is what’s missing on the regular Pixel 7).

It’s not just the camera that benefits from the upgrade processor. Google-specific AI tasks help it recognise speech more accurately, and translate different languages faster. Overall, Google Assistant is more useful.

The Pixel 7 Pro also sees a boost in RAM (12GB instead of the 8GB in the Pixel 7). It’s available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, with colour choices of black, white and a pale green-grey called Hazel.