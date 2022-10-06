Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals to pre-order right now

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals are finally open and we’re rounding up all of the best offers available right now in the UK. From big-data contracts to SIM-free deals that come with fantastic free gifts, we have got you covered.

Google launched its latest flagship devices today, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. During its yearly launch event, the brand presented the new handsets, described what’s new about them and also announced that preorders will be going live straight away.

The starting price for these devices is staying the same as their predecessors - £599 for the Pixel 7 and £899 for the Pixel 7 Pro. These are very reasonable prices considering how good the Pixel phones usually are. On top of that, this year there are already some really good deals to bring home a handset with a really convenient phone contract and exciting free gifts - such as the Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel Watch, which were also announced during the Google event.

Incremental improvement seems to be the general theme around new phone launches this year as Google has followed in the footsteps of Apple’s new iPhone 14 bringing out a Pixel 7 that isn’t entirely different from its predecessor. That said, there are still some interesting developments. The most exciting advancement is the camera, which we think could be contend with the Samsung S22 Ultra and S22 to be among the best phone cameras on the market.

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro run on the next version of Google's Tensor chipset, the Tensor G2. This new chipset probably won’t match the A16 Bionic Chip of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but Google still says that it will bring “even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition”.

If these updates don’t excite you that much you could also check out this week’s Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals. These devices will be getting further discounts now and you can get a phone that is still excellent for your day-to-day life at a really reasonable price.

Best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Save up to £379 with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro at Google Store (opens in new tab)

This Google Store deal is one of the best you’ll find this early in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shelf life. Not only will you be able to bring home one of the latest Google flagship phones, but you can get a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro included in the price. Whether you’re a die-hard Pixel fan or looking to make the switch to Google, this is an excellent introductory deal with tons of added value.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: get lots of data plus free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch at Carphone Warehouse (opens in new tab)

These Google Pixel deals will get you plenty of data to get the most out of your new Google device while also keeping monthly and upfront costs to a relatively low level. Plus, you can also claim free Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch on top of this deal which is a great way to get a full Google package. The Pixel 7 deal comes down to £27.99/month and £49 upfront (opens in new tab) for 25GB and unlimited texts and calls. While the Pixel 7 Pro comes down to £37.99/month and £49 upfront (opens in new tab) for 50GB and unlimited texts and calls.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Get 100GB or more and a free earbuds starting from £32/month at Affordable Mobiles (opens in new tab)

You can find a vast range of deals at Affordable Mobiles starting from £32/month for both the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You'll get lot of data with most of the best UK providers, including Vodafone, Three and iD Mobile. Some of these offers will also come with free earbuds or a Pixel Watch.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: get a free handset with unlimited data from £34/month at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Mobiles.co.uk has some really good deals available to pre-order the Google Pixel 7 offering unlimited data contracts, with a free handset and free Pixel Buds Pro for just £34/month on a reliable network like Vodafone. Perfect if you need lots of data but still want to a fairly cheap monthly fee.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: get a cheap monthly fee at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

If you have some cash to spare and prefer having a smaller monthly cost these Google Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals at Mobiles.co.uk will do for you. You can get a Pixel 7 Pro starting at £32 with £185 upfront with plenty of data and a free Pixel Watch included on a Vodafone contract. But you can also browse for a cheaper upfront cost and slightly higher monthly price, if that's more your jam.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: get unlimited data plans at Three (opens in new tab)

You can get a Pixel 7 on an unlimited data, calls and texts phone deal at Three and also claim free earbuds for £48/month and £30 upfront. This will get you a contract on one of the most reliable providers in the UK and comes with lots of other perks such as the UK's fastest 5G networks and lots of offers and discounts with Three+.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: get unlimited data plans at Three (opens in new tab)

You can also get a Pixel 7 Pro on one of the Three unlimited data, calls and texts phone deals. This will cost you £54/month and £50 upfront with a free Pixel Watch included.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: get lots of data and a cheap monthly cost at Mobile Phones Direct (opens in new tab)

Currently one of the best deals out there is with Mobile Phones Direct which gives you 100GB, unlimited texts and calls and a brand-new Pixel 7 for just £32/month with Vodafone as a provider. You'll also be able to bring home the fancy new Pixel Buds Pro (worth £179) for free.

Google Pixel 7 deals: everything you need to know

What’s new about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch has brought some interesting and incremental developments to the Google flagship device. The main difference from last year’s device is in the camera, and in particular, the selfie camera which now has been upped for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to a 10.8MP front camera. Other features also include a Macro Focus (for Pixel 7 Pro), higher zoom resolutions (30x zoom for Pixel 7 Pro and 8x zoom for Pixel 7) as well as real tone and movie motion blur, which will make your photography skills a lot better at capturing distant shots with more realistic colours and less wobble when filming. The Google Tensor G2 chipset is also a new addition to the Pixel 7 family, which might not be quite as good as the A16 Bionic chipset of Apple’s new devices, but will make the Pixel phones faster, smarter and safer to use. The design isn’t much different from the Pixel 6 series and other than the Pixel 7 having a smaller 6.3-in screen. Google Pixel 7 will come in the new colours Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro will be available in a choice of Obsidian, Snow or Hazel.

Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro: which device should you choose? Obviously if you're looking to buy the Google Pixel 7, it is also well worth considering the larger Google Pixel 7 Pro. Both devices feature similar designs and features with 7 Pro simply making improvements in key areas. On top of the obvious points like a larger and higher definition display, the Google Pixel 7 Pro also features a larger battery, faster charging times and the addition of a telephoto lens. However, all of this will knock the price up a fair bit. Google Pixel 7 Pro deals can easily cost you £150+ more than the regular Google Pixel 7 meaning you are paying out for those improvements. It really comes down to if you would rather get a more affordable price tag or get the more powerful handset.

SIM-free or contract: what is the cheapest way to get the Google Pixel 7?

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, you are presented with two options: SIM-free or a contract. Both are great options, each with their own benefits.

While SIM-free is the cheaper option overall, it will require a bigger financial commitment upfront, requiring you to pay the phone's full cost in one payment.

On the other hand, a phone contract will cost you more in the long run and will also tie you in for at least 2 years. But, it breaks your costs up so you can simply pay for both your phone's costs and the cost of a SIM plan all in one go.

So which is the best for you? If you don't mind paying the costs upfront, SIM-free will be the option that saves you more money. But, go with a contract if you don't want to blow a load of money in one big payment.

Google Pixel 7 deals: trade-in an old phone to save cash

As a brand new pair of handsets, both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are going to cost you a fair bit each month. With that in mind, it is worth considering trading in an old handset to save some cash on your new device.