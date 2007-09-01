Pure Chronos iDock: compatible with 4G+ iPods

Pure Digital has launched the Pure Digital Chronos iDock at IFA 2007 in Berlin.

The combined DAB clock radio and Apple iPod dock is based on the previous Pure Digital Chronos CD, and will wake you up to tunes from the DAB digital radio, FM radio, a track from your Apple iPod, or by the alarm.

The Pure Digital Chronos iDock charges your Apple iPod when it's docked, and offers quality stereo sound for your music. There's also the usual digital radio functions like pause/playback, recording, and rolling text with news, track information and other details.

Available in black or white, the Pure Digital Chronos iDock is compatible with all 4G Apple iPods. It also has a line-in power which lets you plug in an Apple iPod shuffle or other digital music players. A remote control is also included.

Part of the new Pure Digital EcoPlus range, the Pure Digital Chronos iDock uses less than 1W when in standby mode, and its packaging and documents use recycled and sustainable materials. It will go on sale in October, priced at £100.