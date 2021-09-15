New iPad pre-orders: where to buy Apple's 2021 tablet

After this week's iPad 10.2 (2021) reveal, you can now pre-order the new iPad directly from Apple and at various retailers. The 9th generation tablet isn't scheduled for release until September 24, but you can ensure one will be in your hands from day one by placing a new iPad pre-order from the store in your region below. Scroll further down for where to buy links at other major retailers as we spot them.

Outside of Apple, more retailers are steadily releasing their initial wave of new iPad pre-orders ahead of release. We're only seeing Amazon and Best Buy with live store pages right now, but it will be helpful in the days ahead if there are availability issues at the main Apple Strore.

As the cheapest tablet in the iPad range, it's usually the most popular and so we're expecting demand to be quite high – especially with the difficulties finding stock of last generation's iPad 10.2 (2020) right now.

As well as the all-important links you need should you wish to place a new iPad pre-order, we've also got the essential details on the 2021 iPad 10.2 you might want to consider before purchase. As well as a price comparison between the various iPad 10.2 versions, we also have a quick look at the specs of the 9th generation model and speculate about what iPad deals we may see on older iterations.

Unsurprisingly, the Apple Store is the first retailer to offer up iPad 10.2 (2021) pre-orders. Other leading stores will follow in the days leading up to the September 24 launch – and you'll be able to find those pages right here as soon as they go live. We're not expecting even the smallest price cut from the non-Apple retailers, but they will offer an alternative if you have a preference or if the tablet sells out at the official store.

New iPad pre-order: How much does it cost?

The launch price for the new Apple iPad 10.2 is in line with the current recommended price for the last generation model. We've broken down the launch prices for each region below based on connectivity and storage options:



New iPad 10.2 (2021) prices Connectivity & storage US Price UK Price AU Price Wi-Fi & 64GB $329 £319 $499 LTE & 64GB $459 £439 $699 Wi-Fi & 256GB $479 £459 $729 LTE & 256GB $609 £579 $929

The iPad 10.2 still remains the cheapest option in the full range, which makes sense considering it's positioned as the entry-level model below the Mini, Air and Pro. It's been the one that most buyers have gravitated towards, though the new iPad Mini is definitely worth considering if you'd prefer a smaller form factor.

At this point, we'd also usually say to look for retailers with any iPad 10.2 deals as they look to clear stock of last year's model. However, many already have limited or no availability of the 2020 version so it might be hard to find a discount. Any deals we do come across on the previous-generation iPad can be found at the bottom of the page.

When will we see the first iPad 10.2 (2021) deals?

It's hard to give a definitive answer to this right now. That said, if we go by last year, we already saw a few iPad 10.2 deals just two months after that release. Best Buy discounted the 32GB model by $50 and the 128GB version by $70, so a price cut in this year's Black Friday iPad deals isn't out of the question. You've got to be happy waiting until November, though. And nothing is guaranteed!

New iPad 10.2 (2021): Specs and features

The latest iPad 10.2 comes in two different storage sizes (64GB and 256GB). That's double what was available in the previous model. You also get the choice between two colors (Silver or Space Gray). Whichever configuration you go for, you'll get a LED retina display and the A13 Bionic chip which can currently be found in the 2019 iPhone SE. Apple suggests that will give the device a 20% boost to CPU and GPU performance.

New Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) specs Capacity: 64GB, 256GB

Size: 248.9 x 172.7 x 5.1 (mm)

Weight: 1.06 pounds (485 grams)

Connectors: Lightning

Display: 10.2-inch LCD screen, 2160x1620 resolution at 264ppi

Chip: A13 Bionic chip

Camera: Up to 12MP

Battery: up to 10-hours battery life

As you may have guessed, the LCD screen on the 2021 iPad measures 10.2 inches. It offers a display resolution of 2160x1620 at 264ppi and a brightness of 500 nits. The screen also supports Apple's TrueTone tech, which will adjust the image depending on the ambient light in your surroundings to make it brighter or tweak the colors.

The 12MP front camera has had a big upgrade, according to Apple. It also comes with Apple's Center Stage feature to keep you in the centre of the image during video calls. On the back, you'll find the same 8MP camera and it's identical to what you'd find on last year's model.

Completing the set of specs and features is a 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable battery that'll give you around 10 hours of battery life. You'll also get the latest iPadOS which is comfortable multitasking between various apps with ease and features home screen widgets. Full support for the Apple Pencil is also confirmed.

That's just a brief look. You can delve into more detail on all the improvements in our iPad (2021) vs iPad (2020) comparison guide.

What about older Apple iPad deals?

While it's easy to get caught up in all the excitement of the new tech, these launches can also present a great opportunity to find a few iPad deals on the older generation device. If you're happy to pick up an older iPad then here's where we bring you all the top offers.

Unfortunately, with the stock issues that we've been seeing with the 2020 iPad, there aren't any big discounts available at this time. With that in mind, you're just as good going for the new iPad 10.2 instead. We aren't expecting stores to restock this older model considering the new version is just a few weeks ahead.

Where you might find a saving right now, though, is on the other iPad models. You can check below for today's best savings across the full Apple iPad range, including the Mini, Air and Pro. Outside of that, Black Friday is your next best opportunity for a deal on the 2021 iPad – and you know we'll be keeping a serious lookout for those offers come November.

