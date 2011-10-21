New Amazon Kindle format to supercharge e-books

Amazon has detailed a new e-book format for use on the Kindle Fire, which is set to offer up a more interactive experience for things like comic books, children's novels and cookbooks.

New enhancements that make up the format include HTML5 support, fixed layouts, nested tables, callouts, sidebars and Scalable Vector Graphics.

In short, Amazon is hoping that its new e-book format will show off the potential of the Kindle Fire, and hide the fact the tablet's screen is not made from e-ink so is not as easy on the eye for reading like the Kindle e-book reader.

KF8 is going to rock ya

Amazon is calling the file format KF8 (Kindle Format 8) and has revealed that it will be replacing Mobi 7.

In all there are over 150 new formatting capabilities and the good news is that a new version of Kindle Publisher Tools is just around the corner, so devs can start utilising the new format shortle.

Amazon is keen to point out that all versions of Kindle books will be available on the Kindle Fire, but using KF8 will add a little je ne sais quoi to books.

There is still no Kindle Fire UK release date – but we are hoping the device (or an iteration of it) will be released sometime in 2012.

Via Electronista