Hurry - these budget Sony wireless earbuds have hit their lowest price

The Sony WF-C500 are a reliable pair of true wireless earbuds that sound great - and they've just hit their lowest price in the US and the UK. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The wireless earbuds may have only been released in September, but we saw some excellent discounts on them during Black Friday, and they're now even cheaper than they were during the sales.

In the US, the Sony WF-C500 have been slashed from $99 to $58at Amazon, saving you $41.99. You'll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal, as it expires at 3AM on Wednesday, December 21.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can get the Sony earbuds for just £50.80, which is a saving of £39.20 compared to their £90 RRP. This discount only applies to the black version of the WF-C500, but there's a range of other colors available from Amazon for £59.

The Sony WF-C500 are very light and comfortable earbuds, and make a good cheap alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM4 - though they don't come with active noise cancellation.

Controlling the earbuds is super easy - if you want a pair of budget-friendly wireless earbuds that 'just work', the WF-C500 are the ones to buy.

The sound is good too, in spite of their low price. You can expect a rapid, detailed, and thoroughly engaging audio performance, with some real areas of expertise, especially where vocals are concerned.

Saying that, the 20-hour battery life isn't great (though we'll concede that a 10-hour playback from the earbuds alone is quite impressive), so if you constantly forget to charge your buds, you might want to look elsewhere.

As the Sony WF-C500 were only released in September, these deals are particularly impressive. So, if you're keen on them, we'd recommend snapping them up today - especially if you're in the US, where Amazon's discount is set to expire on December 22.

