Huge data and no upfront costs: this new iPhone XS deal is the best you can get right now

If you were looking for a brand new iPhone XS on contract then call off the search party, stop your manic web searching and get ready because we have tracked down the absolute best iPhone XS deal out there in the UK.

This offer comes courtesy of Mobile Phones Direct who have doubled the data on one of its contracts bringing it up to a whopping 100GB of data. And the best part is you don't even need to pay loads extra to get it. In fact, this is one of the cheapest iPhone XS deals available even with that huge data allowance. The only way you'll get cheaper than this is by pouring hundreds of pounds into the upfront cost and even then you're still unlikely to get this much data.

This easily tops our previous standout iPhone XS deal which featured 60GB of data for £58 a month and no upfront costs. Although that deal nowhere touches this, it is on EE so if that is where your heart lies that's the best choice.

You can scroll down to see this huge data deal in full or go to our iPhone XS deals page to see all of your options but we promise it doesn't get better than this.

This big data iPhone XS deal in full:

iPhone XS from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £55pm

No XS deal comes near to this. There are no upfront fees (which is a miracle when it comes to the XS) and just £55 a month is very reasonable for what is one of the most expensive phones on the market right now, not to mention you're getting an absolutely massive 100GB of data - this really is the best deal on the XS right now.

View Deal

So what's so good about the iPhone XS?

There is a good reason for the iPhone XS's lofty price. Extremely powerful and full of features, it's clearly one of the best phones on the market right now. And Apple's near infinity display (that notch still blocks a full screen) looks amazing. Although it hasn't been hugely improved on from the previous model it's about as high-end a phone as you can get right now and especially for this price. You can read more in our full iPhone XS review.