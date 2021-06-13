Don't expect GTA 6 at Take-Two's E3 2021 conference - it's not what you think

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is confirmed to be making an appearance at E3 2021, but don't expect the publisher to be giving us a look at GTA 6 - or any other game in fact.

As part of the ESA's E3 schedule, Take-Two Interactive is set to host a panel on June 14 at 10:15am PT / 1:15pm ET / 6:15pm BST (or June 15 at 3:15am AEST).

But this panel won't revolve around the publisher's upcoming games, instead, it's an interactive panel on "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" featuring Jim Huntley, Interactive Media & Games’ Professor and Head of Marketing for USC Games.

Some may be disappointed

While it's great to see a AAA publisher like Take-Two Interactive holding a panel such as this, GTA fans will no doubt be disappointed that they won't get any GTA 6 news - or even details on the GTS 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We're not expecting Rockstar Games to make an appearance at any of the other E3 2021 showcases, so it looks like we'll be waiting a while longer for more GTA news.