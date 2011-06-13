HP planning to launch cloud music service?

The webOS-powered HP TouchPad might eventually get its own cloud music streaming service, following reports that Hewlett-Packard plans its own iCloud rival.

US music industry bible Billboard is reporting that HP is in ongoing discussions with the major music labels, with a view to launching its own music locker.

The service would enter into an increasingly populated market, with Amazon, Google, Sony and Apple already either releasing or announcing their own versions of a cloud-based streaming portal.

Like Qriocity

One major record label executive told Billboard that "they're debating doing something like Qriocity for a variety of media, which can be delivered on any HP device. We don't know how serious they are."

Some sources in the article point out that HP has been down this road before, while others believe that HP doesn't really know what it wants its service to offer customers.

"In their talks with the majors, they're trying to narrow down what their service will look like," said one person with knowledge of the matter.

Any launch would almost certainly not be in time for the launch of the HP TouchPad tablet which is scheduled for July 1st.

Source: Billboard