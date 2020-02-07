BT's superfast fibre broadband deal drops to £29.99/pm plus £80 reward card

Freebies and price drops - two things BT does well but rarely do they fluidly come together as well as they do right now. That's because BT has not only cut the cost of its super fast fibre broadband deal but it has thrown in a welcoming incentive as well.

BT's Superfast Fibre 2 normally isn't the cheapest of options, coming in just under £40 a month. But right now BT has brought it all the way down to just £29.99 a month.

That price lands you with some pretty strong average speeds of 67Mb, perfect for gaming and streaming. And although the price drop is nice, BT went a step further offering a £80 BT reward card on top. That leaves you effectively paying £26.65 a month instead.



By the standards of BT broadband deals, this is a pretty exceptional offer, coming in as one of the best offers we've seen from the ISP in a while. However if you want to save a bit more, the likes of Vodafone and TalkTalk can go slightly lower on price with speeds similar to what BT offers.

Still too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available

BT's brand new broadband deals in full:

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £10 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 Reward Card

It's just the best we've seen from BT in quite a while. The monthly costs have been dropped way down to £29.99 and when you include the reward card, you're effectively paying just £26.65 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb - just watch the 24 month contract length.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Today's best broadband deals