BT Broadband with included Amazon Prime - time's running out to bag this internet deal

BT has become renowned for its broadband deals and possibly one of its greatest features is its willingness to throw in a freebie or two to make them even more enticing. BT's most recent deals are no exception, offering up a few bonuses to win you over - but they're only here for two more days, meaning you'll have to act fast if you want in.

As well as its usual BT Reward Card (a prepaid credit card to be spent anywhere Mastercard is accepted), right now BT is also offering a year long Amazon Prime subscription and free activation on selected deals - that's a lot of broadband bang for your buck.

Our standout choice is the BT Superfast fibre 1 package. You get all the freebies mentioned above and fast fibre speeds for a pretty affordable monthly cost. You can see all of the deals down below or go to our best broadband deals page if BT hasn't got quite what you were looking for.

Note: If you already have Amazon Prime the subscription will stack on top meaning your next year is free

BT's fibre broadband deals:

BT Superfast Fibre essential | 18 months | Avg. speed 36Mb | Weekend calls | £29.99 upfront | £28.99pm + 12 months Amazon Prime

This is BT's base fibre broadband package. For just £29.99 a month you get average speeds of 36Mb and 12 months of Amazon Prime (worth roughly £79). Unlike the other deals BT has here, you do have to pay the full upfront cost of £29.99 for the delivery and cost of your new kit and there's now Reward Card. DEAL ENDS ON JANUARY 24View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £29.99pm + £90 reward card | 12 months Amazon Prime

BT has gone all out with the freebies here. Not only do you get the base package of fibre with 50Mb average speeds but you also get a free activation, a £90 BT Reward Card and 12 months of Amazon Prime. This seems like the best value of all the deals BT has going right now.



DEAL ENDS ON JANUARY 24 View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £39.99pm + £110 reward card | 12 months Amazon Prime

Going up in speed, this package offers you a bumped up 67Mb average speed. Along with that your're also getting a £110 prepaid Mastercard and the same 12 month Amazon Prime package. You can get this all for £39.99 a month. DEAL ENDS ON JANUARY 24 View Deal

BT Starter bundle| Freeview TV + BT Sport + fibre broadband | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £59.99 upfront | £35.99pm | 12 months Amazon Prime

Feel like your broadband package should come with a little bit more? Well with BT's Classic Bundle you get fibre broadband, Freeview TV, BT Sport and 12 months of Amazon Prime. That's a lot packed into one deal and all for £35.99 a month.



DEAL MUST END ON JANUARY 24 View Deal

What do you get with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a lot of features but there are a few key points that stand out about the service. Unlimited one-day delivery, instant streaming of movies and TV shows, unlimited access to two million songs and thousands of books with Amazon Kindle.

If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription then don't worry, if you sign up to any of these deals then you get your next 12 months of Amazon Prime free, it will simply stack on after your current subscription.