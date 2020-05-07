Bright Memory Infinite is the first game we've seen from the Xbox Series X - watch the trailer now

The Xbox Series X gameplay reveal brought with it a smattering on new titles you can expect on the next-gen console, and the first trailer we saw was for Bright Memory Infinite.

You can see the trailer made in-engine on the upcoming Xbox Series X below.

The game was already unveiled at E3 last year, but this is the first time we've seen any gameplay from a title on the upcoming console.

According to the announcement, the game was made by one person. It's a bit of an odd title to be the first to show for the next-gen console, but you can see the fast-paced action of the first-person game below.