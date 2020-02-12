The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra deals to pre-order right now

Here to compete for the #1 spot, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra deals are now available to pre-order. Both come stuffed to the brim with new specs and features but as Samsung's top Galaxy S devices they are by no means cheap.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Network: EE

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

60GB data upfront £99 £59 /mth View Deal at Mobiles.co.uk

On a pricing level that only Apple can compete with, you would have to hold out hope that Samsung's latest options really go big with the upgrades from what was available last year.

Luckily, they do. With both Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and the all-out, intense sounding Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals, Samsung has made some big advancements.

120Hz refresh rates allow for the smoothest of gaming experiences, 5G enabled latency and download speeds, 12GB RAM memory and some much needed battery improvements from last year.

And all of that comes before the biggest change - the camera. There's depth vision on-board now, an Ultra-wide lens, wide angle and most interestingly the new telephoto technology. Go with the Ultra and you'll be able to zoom a mind-boggling 100x or 10x without loss to the image.

As is seemingly the tradition with phone launches now, Samsung is also throwing in a freebie. With all Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals in the pre-order stage, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ - you just have to order before Thursday, March 10.

Mobile phone deals: our guide to all the UK's top contracts

Compare last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals

See all of the best Samsung phone deals in one place

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra deals:

Which retailers will be stocking Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra deals?

Samsung phone contracts:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- e2save

- Affordable Mobiles

- Buymobiles

- Three

- Fonehouse

- EE

- Sky Mobile

- Vodafone

- iD Mobile



SIM-free Samsung phones:

- Amazon

- Argos

- Very

- John Lewis

- Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review:

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review in brief

The middle ground of cost and specs for Samsung's S20 range

Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 199g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128/256GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh

Depth vision camera

120Hz refresh rate

Improved battery life

High price tag

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature heavy collection of lenses. Ultra-wide, Wide-angle, Telephoto and even depth vision technology.

Go for the smaller S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, upgrading to the massive S20 Ultra secures you a 6.9-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.

Both land you a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features, with the Ultra hitting a massive 100x zoom capability.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review to find out more

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra deals:

Rather go SIM-free? This is where you really see how expensive these handsets are with prices competing with what's on offer from Apple's latest.

The cheaper of the two - the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - will set you back £999.99. But if you want to go all out, you'll end up spending a whopping £1,199.99 for the larger S20 Ultra.